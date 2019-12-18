Arrow Electronics offers EnOcean’s portfolio of energy-harvesting wireless solutions

Arrow Electronics announced it now supplies EnOcean’s portfolio of patented energy harvesting wireless technology globally. The initial focus will be on EnOcean’s Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, which Arrow is integrating into its own end-to-end IoT offering.

Based on its field-proven energy harvesting technology, EnOcean enables self-powered wireless sensor solutions for maintenance-free applications in buildings, industrial automation, smart homes and LED lighting control. The company delivers the data for innovative IoT applications – with the help of energy harvested from motion, light or temperature differences to supply wireless sensor networks.

Arrow addresses every layer of an IoT solution stack, ranging from electronic components to IT solutions, including consultancy and development. Arrow’s portfolio includes sensors, connectivity, cloud, analytics, security and IT infrastructure.

EnOcean’s platform combines miniaturized energy converters, ultra-low power electronics and robust radio technology using open standards. Together with an efficient energy management system, the energy harvesting technology facilitates communication between maintenance-free IoT devices. EnOcean has enabled more than one million projects around the world relying on energy harvesting products.

Aiden Mitchell, vice president and general manager, global IoT solutions at Arrow, said, “Everything in the IoT begins with sensor nodes that gather data on which macro decisions are ultimately made. Continuous, reliable operation is essential for these sensor networks and this must be achieved with minimal maintenance. EnOcean’s energy harvesting technology delivers the ability for IoT nodes to function without finite power sources and, in doing so, makes a significant contribution to the efficiency of the IoT as a whole.”

“We are excited about joining forces with Arrow Electronics to accelerate our mutual IoT success. As a leading end-to-end solution provider and global player, Arrow is able to help customers fully realise their IoT requirements offering innovative technologies to meet their total system needs,” said John Corbett, sales director of IoT at EnOcean. “Our energy harvesting wireless solutions perfectly integrate into their IoT technology platforms, allowing customers to use our sensors in robust, future-proof system architectures.”