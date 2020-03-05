Arrow Electronics introduces low-cost, rapid prototyping data acquisition platforms

Analog Devices and Arrow Electronics have worked with Trenz Electronic GmbH to produce three ready-to-use data-acquisition platforms that relieve design and manufacturing challenges for developers of professional measurement instruments.

The AnalogMAX-DAQ1, AnalogMAX-DAQ2 and AnalogMAX-DAQ3 each combine an Analog Devices’ high-performance precision data acquisition signal chain and power solution, an Intel MAX 10 FPGA and a memory subsystem comprising up to 64Mb 166MHz SDRAM, 64Mb Quad SPI Flash, and 4Kb EEPROM in a compact 86.5mm x 25mm form factor. With a Micro USB receptacle, 23 GPIOs, and two SMA connectors, these platforms can be deployed in portable instrumentation and desktop equipment such as medical devices, as well as process-controllers and automated test equipment (ATE).

The AnalogMAX-DAQ1 is a high-accuracy programmable data-acquisition platform that integrates a complete precision signal chain for capturing high-frequency signals. This platform is based on the Analog Devices’ AD4003 18-bit 2Msample/s Easy Drive differential SAR ADC (analog-to-digital converter). An AD8251 10MHz programmable-gain instrumentation amplifier and AD8475 funnel amplifier provide low-noise gain and single-ended to differential signal conversion for driving the ADC. This platform can also be used with the pin-compatible AD4001, or AD4020 differential SAR ADC, offering users the choice of 16-, 18-, or 20-bit resolution and throughput from 500ksample/s to 2Msample/s.

The AnalogMAX-DAQ2 leverages Analog Devices ADAQ798x 16-Bit μModule data acquisition System-in Package (SiP) solution, which reduces end system component count by combining multiple common signal processing and conditioning blocks into a single device including a low-noise, high-bandwidth ADC driver, a stable reference buffer, and a high-accuracy 16-bit SAR ADC , and efficient power-management circuitry. This platform comes with an option of the 1Msample/s ADAQ7980 or 500ksample/s ADAQ7988 μModule, driven by an AD8251 instrumentation amplifier. The ADAQ798x also integrates critical passive components to ensure specified performance, enabling users to achieve over 90dB typical signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and -105dB typical total harmonic distortion (THD).

The AnalogMAX-DAQ3 has been developed for use in high-end instrumentation in ATE and defence, as well as in high-performance industrial and medical applications. It features a fully differential, programmable instrumentation amplifier, LTC6373 driving the 20-/18-bit, 1.8/2Msample μModule data acquisition solution, ADAQ4020/4003 in order to address the demanding requirements of these target markets. The ADAQ4020/4003 μModule incorporates the critical passive components with superior matching and drift characteristics using Analog Devices’ proprietary iPASSIVES technology, which minimizes temperature dependent error sources and offers the optimized performance.

A low-cost Intel MAX 10 FPGA is integrated with each platform, allowing flexibility to customize designs for a variety of use cases. Combining a non-volatile single-chip form factor with FPGA capabilities including soft embedded processor-core support, and with 8K Logic Elements (LEs) on-chip, the Intel MAX 10 FPGA lets users optimize either platform for a wide variety of applications.

A Jupyter notebook demo with Python code is also included, and access to rapid customization services from Arrow further extends support for users to ensure fast and efficient prototyping and product development.