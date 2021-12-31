Arrow Electronics introduces flexible data acquisition platform based on Analog Devices signal chain technologies and Intel FPGA

Arrow Electronics has announced the DataStorm DAQ, a reference, evaluation and development platform that connects Analog Devices’ (ADI) sensor and analogue-to-digital signal chain technologies to an FPGA with integrated CPU. The platform helps ease the design challenges posed as system requirements for speed and accuracy increase and issues related to timing and data integrity become more prevalent.

The DataStorm DAQ is an Intel Cyclone V SoC-based development platform designed for quick prototyping or proof-of-concept development. The on-board Intel Cyclone V SoC FPGA has 85K LEs and includes a dual ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore to support a wide range of applications. The platform is particularly suitable for precision applications in markets including instrumentation, healthcare, energy and industrial, aerospace, automotive, and communications.

The board supports low pin count (LPC) FMC and PMOD connectors for easy extensibility. These connectors enable the FPGA to interface with analogue and digital signal chain components such as sensors, amplifiers, data converters, actuators, and other signal chain blocks.

For applications requiring accurate measurements, testing between the FPGA and precision data converters can be performed using mezzanine cards with LPC FMC connectors. Similarly, proof of concept evaluation can be performed using data converters, sensors, RF components, and more.

The DataStorm DAQ platform includes demo designs and tools, such as HDL code, device drivers, and reference project examples for rapid prototyping and reduced development time. Several mezzanine boards are supported with a full suite of tools and demonstrations.

• General purpose EVAL-AD4020FMCZ, an evaluation board featuring a 20-bit 1.8 MSPS, easy drive, and differential SAR ADC.

• Or multi-channel EVAL-AD7768FMCZ evaluation board, which is equipped with an 8-channel, 24-bit, simultaneous sampling ADC, power scaling, and has 110.8 kHz bandwidth.

DataStorm DAQ includes custom industrial I/O subsystem (IIO) Linux device drivers with LibIIO libraries and IIO Oscilloscope, a Linux user space application.