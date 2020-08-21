Arrow Electronics introduces automotive high voltage evaluation platform

Arrow Electronics has introduced the Automotive High Voltage Evaluation Platform (AHVEP), offering developers an extensive range of tools with which to explore the latest trends in electrification of vehicles.

It provides a universal platform for applications and design challenges associated with a high voltage (48V/400V) power distribution network in cars.

The Automotive High Voltage Evaluation Platform addresses a number of new challenges. As the transition from combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) accelerates, designers face a large number of newly emerging requirements including: battery disconnect switches, cell balancing modules, battery junction boxes, battery management controllers, DC-DC conversion, on-board charging, superchargers, traction inverters, HVAC and supercapacitors. On top of these can be added challenges such as the isolation of communications, power management, motor control, load switches and current sensing; and ensuring safety and security in the new, electrically controlled environment.

Featuring a high-performance automotive microcontroller with Arm® Cortex®-M4F core, the platform employs a modular design that allows 12V, 48V and 400V circuits to be evaluated independently. It is suitable for applications including 48V BLDC motor control, 48V battery disconnect, 400V motor control, isolated current sensors and body applications up to ASIL-B.

“Arrow’s AHVEP offers automotive developers a powerful tool with extensive capabilities,” said Michael Stoever, Arrow’s sales director for automotive in the EMEA region. “Vehicle powertrain electrification is the key industry trend currently, and this evaluation platform is able to address all levels of application, from 48V mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, right up to 400V EVs.”

More information on the Arrow`s AHVEP, including details of all onboard components and functionality, can be found here

https://www.arrow.com/en/products/arrow-hvauto-eb/arrow-development-tools