Arrow Electronics highlights engineering services and Solution Zone at electronica

Arrow Electronics will be exhibiting at electronica under the banner ‘Guiding Innovation Forward’. The company’s 875m2 island booth will focus on how Arrow supports companies at all stages of development to realise their ideas and bring products to market swiftly and efficiently.

While Arrow is known as one of the largest distributors of electronic components and modules in the world, customers also value its extensive engineering services arm and design firm, and Arrow company, eInfochips, which collaborates in a wide range of applications and markets.

At the exhibition, examples of projects in four major areas will be shown in a Technology & Solution Zone under the headings: electrification of everything; autonomous machines; smart everything; and energy management.

On-stand demonstrations will include products for electric mobility and smart healthcare.

The Stark VARG is the first electric motorcycle to be the performance leader within its category. The 80hp 110kg (242lb) electric motocross bike reorientates the industry with its patent-pending technology and design features, to inspire riders and racers toward sustainability.

AirCeption from Connected Health highlights how the application of smart technology to healthcare can benefit patients. The device discreetly monitors for incontinence, automatically alerting a carer to the location of dependents requiring assistance, thus helping reduce skin problems, maintain dignity and improve comfort.

The Leica BLK2FLY Autonomous Flying Laser Scanner from Leica Geosystems captures building exteriors, structures, and environments autonomously using its fully integrated LiDAR sensor. LTE and WLAN communications provide almost unlimited range and advanced sensor fusion enables obstacle avoidance for safe autonomous flying.

Finally Swedish-Lithuanian company Artilux showcases the full EV Charging solution Evaka, that was completely developed by eInfochips from the hardware, firmware and Azure-based cloud infrastructure to the Apple and Android charging apps.

More Information: www.arrow.com/company/events/electronica-2022