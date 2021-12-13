Arrow Electronics camera modules enable plug-and-play addition of vision capabilities to extensive range of embedded applications

Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics has introduced a family of plug-and-play camera modules based on sensor technology from onsemi. The modules provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a simple and cost-effective path to incorporating a wide range of camera functionalities in their products.

By releasing development boards with compact camera modules from its proven line card, Arrow has created an ecosystem of vision components that addresses the challenges customers face while migrating from proof-of-concept to mass production.

Arrow worked with Shiratech Solutions to create the camera mezzanine cards compliant with the 96Boards specification. Each module is based on a CMOS image sensor from onsemi with a different set of capabilities, enabling users to select functionality depending on their specific product requirements. Target application areas include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision, low-power IoT devices, and commercial and consumer security products.

Each mezzanine is also equipped with the onsemi AP1302 image signal processor (ISP). If the main processor does not have an integrated ISP, this critical IC takes over functionalities including sensor configuration and calibration, image format conversion, basic transformations, and autofocus. This provides a significant improvement in overall system performance. The AP1302 supports onsemi image sensors up to 13 MP, providing wide flexibility for developers.

The SRT-VISION96-AR0430 mezzanine board features an onsemi AR0430 sensor-based 4MP resolution, full-colour (RGB) 120 FPS camera with an 80° field of view (FoV) and focus range from 10 cm to infinity. Target applications include consumer appliances, AI vision and access control. For IoT applications requiring low power consumption and fast recording speeds, the SRT-VISION96-ARX3A0 uses the ARX3A0 0.3 MP 360 fps monochrome sensor.

The current line-up is completed by the SRT-VISION96-AR1335, which offers a 13 MP, 60 fps RGB camera and is designed for digital still camera, AI vision and body cameras.

By working with camera module suppliers Appletec, Basler and Leopard Imaging, Arrow provides developers with a range of imaging solutions that can easily be added to embedded hardware without the need for specialist expertise or long development cycles. The Arrow camera mezzanines can be plugged directly into compatible 96Boards baseboards and, together with the accompanying driver and board support package, provide all the elements necessary to create a proof of concept.

The SRT-VISION96-AR0430, SRT-VISION96-ARX3A0 and SRT-VISION96-AR1335 will be available in Q1 2022. From mass market to high-end, a wide scale of AI and machine vision platforms can be created using these camera boards with a combination of the already available baseboards: AI-ML, Avenger96, Dragonboard410c and THOR96.