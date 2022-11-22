Arrow Electronics announces JetCarrier96, a carrier board reference design for the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI and robotics platform

Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics has announced JetCarrier96, a 96Boards Enterprise Edition-compliant carrier board for the popular NVIDIA Jetson family of system-on-modules.

JetCarrier96 enables customers to accelerate custom carrier board designs for applications such as autonomous machines, intelligent vision, diagnostic healthcare imaging, and AIoT.

To support rapid prototyping, the JetCarrier96 carrier board follows a standard microATX form factor and will work with readily available power supplies, chassis, and many desktop computer peripherals.

The JetCarrier96 reference design was developed with the latest technologies to speed time to market. JetCarrier96 supports high-speed peripheral expansion via four PCIe card slots, four USB 2.0, four USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a 1 Gb Ethernet LAN. JetCarrier96 supports sensor expansion via one 96Boards Mezzanine connector, one Qwicc-Compatible connector, one mikroBUS socket, and two 15-pin camera connectors.

NVIDIA Jetson engineering services

As a preferred member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is the innovator behind the JetCarrier96 reference design.

“The megatrend of AI at the edge continues to proliferate and, with it, the engineering challenges placed on customers to bring an edge AI device to market,” said Aiden Mitchell, senior vice president, global marketing and engineering, Arrow Electronics. “JetCarrier96 helps to fulfill our mission of delivering innovative reference platforms to customers augmented with eInfochips edge-to-cloud AI product engineering services.”

Featured supplier technologies

The JetCarrier96 reference design features the following:

● Analog Devices Silent Switcher high-efficiency, low EMI regulators

● Analog Devices µModule system-in-package power regulators

● Microchip Switchtec PFX Gen 4 Fanout PCIe® Switch

● Microchip PolarFire FPGA

● Microchip USB 3.2 Gen 2 SmartHub controller

● Microchip USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Hub controller

● Microchip PIC16F15244 PIC MCU for power supply sequencing

● TE Connectivity – Connectivity solutions

● Nexperia – Essential semiconductors

● Kemet, a Yageo company – Electronic passive components

Availability

The JetCarrier96 reference design is available now to selected lead customers. General availability is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

www.arrow.com/jetcarrier96.