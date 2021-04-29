Arrow Electronics and Submer combine expertise to create new global data centre solution

Arrow Electronics and Submer have signed an agreement to provide highly efficient, high-density computing to enterprise customers in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Under the agreement, Arrow will utilise Submer’s energy and cooling expertise with Dell Technologies OEM Solutions’ custom-engineered hardware, alongside Arrow’s own tailored support and services, to deliver turnkey solutions.

By combining Arrow’s worldwide supply chain, engineering services and support capabilities with Submer’s innovative immersion solution, the collaboration helps ease the deployment of environmentally sustainable data centre solutions at a global scale.

“Arrow Electronics is excited to team with Submer to provide a platform for new capabilities at the edge and to open up important energy efficiency discussions for our customers,” said James Stannard, vice president, sales for Arrow’s global services business in EMEA. “For over 85 years, we have been guiding companies through their innovation journey with a broad offering of global products and services. Our ability to assist companies in scaling up and out allows them to focus on accelerating their core businesses.”

“Submer is on a mission to provide the technology that enables machine-optimal environments, paving the way for a new generation of immersion-cooled data centres, and Arrow and Dell are key companions on this journey,” said Daniel Pope, Submer CEO & co-founder. “Thanks to our immersion cooling technology, we are able to bring efficiency, density and peace of mind to those wanting to run complex, high-density workloads in a sustainable way.”

Immersion cooling is changing the traditional landscape of data centres. The immersion-cooling market is driven by the rise in global IP traffic and the increased use of supercomputers and hyperscale data centres worldwide.

Demand for technologies that improve a company’s cost effectiveness and contribute to its sustainability goals is on the rise. There has been an increase in pressure on the industry to decrease its impact on the world’s natural resources and environment. One of the best ways companies can address this is by improving their power consumption metrics. Installing immersion cooling, a method which submerges computer components (or full servers) in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive liquid (dielectric coolant) is a proven, highly effective step to reduce a computer’s environmental footprint.