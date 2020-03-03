Arrow Electronics adds Xunzel renewable energy portfolio

Arrow Electronics has entered into an agreement with Xunzel to supply a range of products to enable renewable energy installations. Xunzel is a global supplier of state-of-the-art technology for solar and wind off-grid, offshore, mobile and backup power.

Applications are expected to be within the industrial and consumer electronics sectors and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Xunzel designs its off-the-shelf solutions with user experience at the top of its priority list. The company’s plug-and-play products include system components such as power converters, inverters and chargers, as well as photovoltaic solar panels, solar batteries, and charge controllers. Xunzel also offers solar-powered lighting solutions and a range of lighting and power kits suitable for user installation.

The addition of the Xunzel product portfolio further strengthens Arrow’s offering in a broad range of electronics and IoT applications. These include monitoring, control and telemetry for smart cities; access control and automation systems; security and surveillance; and road safety management.

Arrow is representing Xunzel throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

