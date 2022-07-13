ARIES Embedded introduces OSM compatible SIPs for industrial controls and IoT

ARIES Embedded, a specialist in embedded services and products, presents the new embedded boards “MSRZG2UL” and “MSRZFive”, two powerful and versatile system-in-packages (SiP) based on Renesas’ single-core microprocessors RZ/G2UL and RZ/Five. The RZ/G2UL microprocessor includes a Cortex-A55 (1.0 GHz) CPU and a CortexM33 coprocessor, while the RZ/Five has a RISC-V CPU core (AX45MP Single) running at 1.0 GHz.

“Renesas’ CPUs offer numerous interfaces and are therefore the ideal basis for our new system-on-modules for industrial gateway devices,” explained Andreas Widder, managing director of ARIES Embedded. “The new MSRZ SiPs are used in industrial controllers, IoT devices and other embedded systems with simple GUI functions.”

Powerful with a wide range of interfaces

In the smallest size, “S”, the new MSRZ SiP SoMs concentrate extensive functionality on boards measuring just 30 by 30 mm each. The modules conform to the SGET OSM standard and offer an LCD controller. They support 512 MB to 4 GB of DDR4 RAM and 4 GB of eMMC NAND flash. The numerous interfaces include camera input (MIPI-CSI), display output (Parallerl-IF), USB2.0 2ch, SD 2ch, CAN (CAN-FD) and Gigabit Ethernet 2-Channel. The temperature range is -25 °C to +85 °C and -40 °C to +85 °C for industrial environments.

As a result of the cooperation, ARIES Embedded has been incorporated to Renesas’ Preferred Partner Program. “In our partnership with Renesas, we bundle our know-how to further optimize service for our customers in the field of industrial electronics,” added Andreas Widder.

The MSRZG2UL and MSRZFive SiPs will be available as samples from the third quarter of 2022. Series production will start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ARIES Embedded presented the new system-in-packages “MSRZG2UL” and “MSRZFive” publicly for the first time at Embedded World, which took place in Nuremberg, Germany, in June 2022.