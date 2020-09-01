Anti-Bacterial film available for any Touch Screen Displays

Display Technology Ltd are pleased to be able to offer an anti-bacterial solution for public touch systems. GermBlok a new type of anti-bacterial film offering a nano-silver anti-bacterial solution from Apex Material Technology Corp based in Taiwan, has been tested with the JIS Z2801 method using E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus with resulting anti-bacterial value of R≧2 (99.99%).

Nano-silver is very useful as an antibacterial because as overall silver surface area increases, contact with bacteria cells is also increased which enhances bacterial inhibition. Bacteria are a simple organism with a cell wall and cell membrane and can be either gram positive or gram negative depending on the composition of the cell wall. Silver ions are effective against both of these bacteria types and works by perforating the glycoprotein structure of the bacterial cell wall. Bacteria require protease for metabolism and reproduction, and silver ions undergo a chemical reaction with Sulfhydryl, denaturing protein, rendering it inactive and unable to reproduce, and causing cell death. Theoretically, silver ions will revert to silver atoms upon the destruction of the bacterial cell and continue to remain on the surface of GermBlok film and maintaining anti-bacterial efficacy.”

The advantage with AMT GermBlok film is that it has a thickness of 155um with a greater than 90% transparency and has a relatively small effect on LCD picture quality. GermBlok backing adhesive is silicone based so is easy to apply, resists bubbling, and seals well. If customers need to replace GermBlok film, residue will not remain upon removal.

Available in sizes up to 32”, GermBlok is a welcomed solution to add on when ordering PCAP touchscreens from us. For more information on AMT can be found here and for more information on GermBlok please contact us at Display Technology.