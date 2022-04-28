Antenova’s ‘Pharaoh’ 4G antenna halves the ground plane to shrink tracker designs

Antenova has halved the footprint of its 4G cellular antennas with its latest offering, the Pharaoh SMD antenna.

Designed for small PCBs, Antenova’s Pharaoh antenna (P/N SR4L073) covers all 4G frequencies: 698 – 824 MHz, 824-960 MHz, 1710-2170 MHz, 2300-2400 MHz and 2500-2690 MHz.

The Pharaoh’s small ground requirement offers designers a huge advantage in designs on a small circuit board, such as miniature pet trackers, wearables or OBD-II designs.

This antenna was tested with evaluation boards of 50 x 40 mm and 60 x 40 mm and its performance-to-footprint ratio out-ranked competing 4G antennas for small circuit boards. They typically require a minimum 60 x 40 mm of space, utilise large and costly band switching networks and display lower levels of efficiency.

Critically, the Pharaoh’s performance on small PCBs is above the level required to pass PTCRB tests for cellular networks.

Michael Castle, Product Marketing Manager at Antenova Ltd explains:

“The performance of an antenna is directly related to the length of its ground plane. At the lowest 4G frequency, 698 MHz, the wavelength λ for electromagnetic radiation is 42.95 cm. Most antennas require a ground plane of a quarter wavelength, which means they need a space of 107 mm to operate effectively. Our Pharaoh antenna smashes this rule and uses about half of this area.”

Antenova supplies the Pharaoh SR4L073 antenna with a reference design and matching network to help integrate the antenna into a device and shorten the design cycle.

Pharaoh is the latest addition to Antenova’s product portfolio which includes a range of tiny, embedded antennas for LTE, 5G and LP-WAN.

Antenova is committed to helping customers integrate embedded antennas into devices of all kinds and provides consultancy and testing services and a selection of online tools and calculators to help designers achieve a successful integration and a high performance wireless device.

For specifications of the Pharaoh antenna, please see www.antenova.com/product/pharaoh/

About Antenova

Antenova Ltd is a leading developer and supplier of high performing integrated antennas and RF solutions for wireless communication, consumer electronic and wireless M2M devices.

Antenova’s broad range of standard antennas and RF modules are ideally suited for GSM, CDMA, 3G, 4G, LTE, 5G-NR, 5G, NB-IoT, GPS, GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, LP-WAN, LoRa, Sigfox, Weightless-P and ISM, for M2M and IoT applications.

Antenova provides comprehensive design advice and technical support, including custom antenna design, engineering, integration and test services to ensure the best possible performing antenna solutions for customer devices. www.antenova.com.