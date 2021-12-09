Castle Microwave represents some of the world’s leading RF antenna suppliers for applications including EMC, commercial comms and defence systems.

Commercial designs available include antennas for internal and external use with a wide range of mounting options including surface mount, screw mount, adhesive mount and snap in, for applications starting at VHF frequencies including GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, 2G/3G, 4GLTE, 5G NR, and Iridium systems, together with solutions for train applications.

For EMC testing and far-field antenna measurements, we provide the full range of antennas including biconical to 3 GHz, log periodic to 4 GHz and dual ridged horn designs up to 40 GHz.

Our suppliers can also support requirements for military applications on land, airborne, and naval applications including submarines. Antennas are available for systems including tactical comms., direction finding, EW, missiles, including wideband, high power and omni-directional designs.

Contact us to discuss standard products or custom solutions for your specific application.