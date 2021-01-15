ANSMANN Li-ION BATTERY PACKS

With 21 in the range, our off-the-shelf Lithium-Ion battery packs could be the solution you are looking for.  Features include:

  • A fast and affordable solution to a wide range of industrial needs
  • Available in a range of voltages from 3.6V to 25.2V
  • Capacities ranging from 2600mAh to 14000mAh
  • 3 tested and approved for transport (UN38.3.5 test summary available on request)
  • Built in safety circuits ensure safe and reliable operation
  • Made with highest quality 18650 cells

Click here to see the full range with the different formats listed:  Standard Li-Ion Packs

ANSMANN IPC 30 – THE FLEXIBLE CHARGER

From Germany’s no.1 battery charger supplier comes the ANSMANN IPC 30, featuring:

  • our own designed software meaning a single charger that, once programmed is suitable for either Lithium, NiMH or Lead Acid battery chemistries
  • programmed at our centre in Essex, UK, meaning faster turnaround and faster deliveries
  • whether you require a standard 1-4 cell Lithium charger, a 1-10 cell NiMH charger, 6/12V Lead Acid charger or something bespoke to meet your needs this may be the charger for you.

ANSMANN’s interchangeable mains plug system means that you can request a single or multiple country adapters to suit your requirements.  There is even a desktop IEC 320/C8p (figure of 8) adapter.  This lightweight charger is “switch-mode” allowing it to be used worldwide without any modifications (100-240V).  The flexibility of this charge doesn’t stop there, either.  There are a range of output plugs to suit many applications and they can be reversed to enable positive or negative centre polarity.

Click here to see the specifications of this charger:   IPC 30

Contact Details:

ANSMANN UK LTD

Units 11-12, RO24,

Harlow Business Park,

HARLOW, Essex.  CM19 5QB   UK

Tel: 0870 609 2233

Fax: 0870 609 2234

Email: info@ansmann.co.uk

Web: https://www.ansmann.de/en/industrial

