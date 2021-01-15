ANSMANN Li-ION BATTERY PACKS

With 21 in the range, our off-the-shelf Lithium-Ion battery packs could be the solution you are looking for. Features include:

A fast and affordable solution to a wide range of industrial needs

Available in a range of voltages from 3.6V to 25.2V

Capacities ranging from 2600mAh to 14000mAh

3 tested and approved for transport (UN38.3.5 test summary available on request)

Built in safety circuits ensure safe and reliable operation

Made with highest quality 18650 cells

Click here to see the full range with the different formats listed: Standard Li-Ion Packs

ANSMANN IPC 30 – THE FLEXIBLE CHARGER

From Germany’s no.1 battery charger supplier comes the ANSMANN IPC 30, featuring:

our own designed software meaning a single charger that, once programmed is suitable for either Lithium, NiMH or Lead Acid battery chemistries

programmed at our centre in Essex, UK, meaning faster turnaround and faster deliveries

whether you require a standard 1-4 cell Lithium charger, a 1-10 cell NiMH charger, 6/12V Lead Acid charger or something bespoke to meet your needs this may be the charger for you.

ANSMANN’s interchangeable mains plug system means that you can request a single or multiple country adapters to suit your requirements. There is even a desktop IEC 320/C8p (figure of 8) adapter. This lightweight charger is “switch-mode” allowing it to be used worldwide without any modifications (100-240V). The flexibility of this charge doesn’t stop there, either. There are a range of output plugs to suit many applications and they can be reversed to enable positive or negative centre polarity.

Click here to see the specifications of this charger: IPC 30

