ANSMANN Li-ION BATTERY PACKS

With 21 in the range, our off-the-shelf Lithium-Ion battery packs could be the solution you are looking for. Features include:
- A fast and affordable solution to a wide range of industrial needs
- Available in a range of voltages from 3.6V to 25.2V
- Capacities ranging from 2600mAh to 14000mAh
- 3 tested and approved for transport (UN38.3.5 test summary available on request)
- Built in safety circuits ensure safe and reliable operation
- Made with highest quality 18650 cells
Click here to see the full range with the different formats listed: Standard Li-Ion Packs
ANSMANN IPC 30 – THE FLEXIBLE CHARGER
From Germany’s no.1 battery charger supplier comes the ANSMANN IPC 30, featuring:
- our own designed software meaning a single charger that, once programmed is suitable for either Lithium, NiMH or Lead Acid battery chemistries
- programmed at our centre in Essex, UK, meaning faster turnaround and faster deliveries
- whether you require a standard 1-4 cell Lithium charger, a 1-10 cell NiMH charger, 6/12V Lead Acid charger or something bespoke to meet your needs this may be the charger for you.
ANSMANN’s interchangeable mains plug system means that you can request a single or multiple country adapters to suit your requirements. There is even a desktop IEC 320/C8p (figure of 8) adapter. This lightweight charger is “switch-mode” allowing it to be used worldwide without any modifications (100-240V). The flexibility of this charge doesn’t stop there, either. There are a range of output plugs to suit many applications and they can be reversed to enable positive or negative centre polarity.
Click here to see the specifications of this charger: IPC 30
Contact Details:
ANSMANN UK LTD
Units 11-12, RO24,
Harlow Business Park,
HARLOW, Essex. CM19 5QB UK
Tel: 0870 609 2233
Fax: 0870 609 2234
Email: info@ansmann.co.uk