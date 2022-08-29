Anritsu launches single sweep VNA-spectrum analyzer solution supporting 70 kHz to 220 GHz

Anritsu Company has enhanced its VectorStar™ vector network analyzer (VNA) family with comprehensive spectrum analysis capability to create what it says is “the world’s first” single sweep VNA-spectrum analyzer solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz. With the spectrum analyzer option installed, VectorStar can conduct single connection VNA and spectrum-based measurements to create a more efficient and accurate testing environment to verify active and passive devices during the design, troubleshooting, or characterization stages.

The spectrum analyzer option is compatible with all baseband VectorStar models – broadband and banded system configurations. Integrating VNA/spectrum analyzer capability is designed to provide engineers with an innovative method to quickly transfer a challenging VNA measurement to the spectrum analyzer – without changing the test setup or using multiple instruments. It is particularly beneficial for applications involving mixers and amplifiers, including those with multiple outputs or input-output comparisons.

Simultaneous, sequential S-parameter and spectrum analysis are possible with the VNA-spectrum analyzer instrument. Spectral domain measurements of harmonics, spurious, other distortion products, and general frequency content can be made effectively with the single-instrument solution. It allows engineers to analyze VNA-like and spectrum-analyzer-like response of a device under test (DUT).

The VNA-spectrum analyzer solution is ideal for on-wafer measurements, as it leverages VectorStar’s inherent advantages of making a direct connection to an on-wafer device. Mounting and demounting of on-wafer devices, which can cause major errors in measurement, are eliminated with the solution. Power calibration can be conducted at the probe tip for greater accuracy and repeatability.

Engineers can also use the VNA source as a stimulus and any port as a receiver for scalar measurements. Using the multiple test ports on the VNA delivers multi-channel spectrum analysis that is synchronized with the internal swept signal generators. Spectrum analysis for broadband and banded is also available with Anritsu or other millimeter (mmWave) modules.

Two configurations are available in the spectrum analyzer option. The standard VNA mode supports point-based spectrum analysis for faster measurements, making it well suited for known signal analysis. For unknown signal analysis, the solution can be configured with a traditional sweep-based spectrum analyzer.

The spectrum analyzer option will be showcased at European Microwave Week 2022 in Milan using the VectorStar ME7838G VNA. Visit Anritsu at booth B22 during September 27th to 29th to find out more.