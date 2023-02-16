Anritsu introduces economical handheld spectrum analyzer for RF testing applications

Anritsu Company has introduced the Field Master™ MS2070A handheld spectrum analyzers that provide the performance and field-proven durable platform of Anritsu’s Field Master family at an economical price. Providing necessary features and performance up to 3 GHz, the MS2070A conducts reliable and accurate RF measurements in a variety of general-purpose field, lab, and manufacturing environments.

With dynamic range of >105 dB at 2.4 GHz, typical DANL with a built-in optional preamplifier of -167dBm, coupled with a Third Order Intercept (TOI) of +11 dBm, and typical level accuracy of ±0.5 dB enable a full range of signals to be analysed by the handheld spectrum analyser.

The MS2070A is designed for standard swept spectrum analysis up to 3 GHz. It features sweep speeds of up to 32 GHz/s in common low noise configurations. A number of “smart” measurements, including occupied bandwidth (OBW), channel power, and adjacent channel power (ACP), are standard in the Field Master MS2070A.

Wide set of standard features

The Field Master MS2070A provides many capabilities typically found in higher priced instruments. A zero span displays TDD and pulsed signals with narrow resolution bandwidth (RBW) of 10 Hz to 5 MHz for accurate measurements of power over time. Spectrograms are also standard for accurate detection of intermittent interferers.

As many as 6 traces can be set simultaneously with different detectors. Averaging can be applied to each, as well. Up to 12 markers are provided, so signals of interest can be highlighted and monitored how they vary over time, relative to themselves and other signals. Alerts for new interfering or lost signals are generated automatically. For long-term spectrum monitoring applications, the MS2070A has upper/lower, envelope, and alarm limits standard.

Designed for Harsh Environments

A ruggedized battery-powered instrument, the Field Master MS2070A has IP52 environmental protection when it is contained in the supplied soft carry case. A 5-watts RF input damage level protects the instrument from accidental overpower.

The handheld spectrum analyzer also has a durable IK08-rated 10-inch display with 1280×800 resolution that displays measurement results in large and clear formats. Common functions are always accessible and side menus collapse to maximize graphical results, as well.

The MS2070A measures 290 x 212 x 96 (mm) and weighs 3.8 kg. Its compact size and light weight make it easy to transport the handheld analyzer to remote sites.

Ethernet and USBTMC interfaces are standard on the Field Master MS2070A. A Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/a/n interface is available as an option to connect to wireless routers for common applications, including downloading digital maps and automatic software updates.

Field and Bench Use

The Field Master MS2070A can be used for a variety of field applications. It can conduct basic transmitter testing, as well as interference hunting. Cellular network operators can configure the MS2070A with a PIM stick for PIM hunting, as well. In lab and manufacturing environments in which portability and space are at a premium, the MS2070A can be used for standard RF measurements.

www.anritsu.com