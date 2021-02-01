Anritsu Achieves GCF Approval for Industry First VoNR Test Cases

Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the GCF (Global Certification Forum) CAG (Certification Agreement Group) has approved the industry first VoNR (Voice over New Radio) Protocol Conformance tests on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR at their CAG#65 meeting held in January 2021.

“5G NR standards are driven mainly by data services, however voice / video communication is essential for full adoption of a new technology, hence support for VoNR on network and devices is a key enabler for deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) mode networks” said Mr. Shinya Ajiro General Manager of Anritsu Mobile Solutions Division “Anritsu is proud to be able to support the wireless industry achieve another important milestone”

The VoNR and IMS conformance tests for NR are defined by 3GPP in TS 34.229-5 and have earlier been verified by Anritsu at 3GPP RAN WG5 (Radio Access Network Working Group 5). These tests have also been submitted to PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) PVG (PTCRB Validation group) for approval in the upcoming PVG#92 meeting.

The 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform (TP) 251.

The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies (RAT). It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu’s new OTA chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.