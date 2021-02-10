Anglia partners with Sensirion for innovative sensor solutions

Anglia Components has expanded its sensor portfolio with the exciting addition of environmental and flow sensors from Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. Sensirion’s sensors will enhance Anglia customer designs across a wide range of industrial and new emerging markets, such as IoT sensing applications.

Commenting on the partnership, John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia, said, “Sensirion is a really exciting company to be working with. Its patented technology, combining sensor and analysis electronics on a single semiconductor chip, marks it out as a leader and innovator in the sensor market. We have invested in an inventory profile and evaluation/development kits to assist customers with new designs, all of which are available with no MOQ via Anglia Live with competitive pricing. Our engineers have been fully trained on Sensirion’s products and are ready to assist customers with their design-in.”

Florian Hirsch, Director Channel Sales, Sensirion said, “We are very pleased to announce Anglia as a new distributor. This strong new partnership will allow us to expand our reach in the UK. Anglia already has an excellent network of customers who can now benefit from our sensor portfolio. We at Sensirion are looking forward to this collaboration.”

Sensirion’s environmental sensors measure key environmental parameters, such as ambient humidity and temperature, VOC (volatile organic compounds), carbon dioxide and particulate matter. Their innovative digital Multi-Pixel gas sensors are designed for easy integration into air treatment and monitoring devices. Control of air quality is thought to be crucial in combatting coronavirus and making buildings safe to return to. Sensirion’s line up of flow sensors is capable of measuring a wide range of gases and liquids. The range also includes gas meter modules, differential pressure sensors, mass flow meters for gases as well as support for customer specific solutions.

Sensirion is an international company with Swiss roots that is actively committed to a more sustainable future. Its sensors are at the cutting edge of innovation, improving efficiency, enhancing health and ensuring safety and comfort, perfectly complementing Anglia’s offering. Intelligent household appliances, smart homes, safer medical applications and improved air quality are just a few examples of where innovative Sensirion sensors can be found.

Visit www.anglia-live.com to explore the full range of Sensirion products. To learn more about Sensirion, please visit www.sensirion.com