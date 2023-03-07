Anglia offers intelligent inventory management using AI

Anglia Components plc is showcasing a new level of supply chain flexibility offered through its AI enabled inventory management system, Anglia 80/20. The company has released a new video to explain how it works.

The free to use system gives a real time vendor managed line side inventory or VMI that intelligently manages low-value, high-volume commodity components using AI algorithms to reduce errors and streamline the supply chain. Anglia 80/20 is a cloud-based system that automatically increases and decreases line side inventory quantities according to actual and forecasted usage, reducing the time and cost of managing commodity components. Anglia 80/20 protects customers against disruption by allowing them to hold increased levels of inventory on site at no extra cost, which is automatically invoiced as it is used in weekly or monthly consolidated invoices.

Steve Rawlins, CEO, commented: “We know from conversations with customers that inventory management is one of the biggest challenges they face. Issues caused by COVID and other supply chain challenges have sadly not made this process any easier, and the consequent line stops and delivery issues can cause enormous disruption to our customers. Anglia 80/20 has been hugely successful in addressing these challenges. We haven’t let a single Anglia 80/20 customer down over the last two years despite the huge disruption that we’ve seen to the supply chain.”

Customers can track their component usage in real time through an intuitive web-based dashboard, they are also able to download reports from Anglia 80/20 which can be imported into their own systems eradicating the need for manually updated usage reports. A fast and efficient barcode system allows users to book in a delivery containing multiple parts, often with just a single scan. The Anglia 80/20 pay as you use VMI system is free to use and set up, with zero hardware, software or subscription costs.

Visit 8020.anglia.com or scan the QR code to find out more and watch the new Anglia 80/20 overview video.