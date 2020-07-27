Anglia offers customised heatsink capability providing optimum thermal management for every application

Anglia Components is now offering customised heatsinks as part of its Anglia Inception range to complement its wide range of standard thermal management solutions available from a line-up of world class suppliers.

Customised heatsinks from Anglia will prove invaluable where standard products are not suitable for a design, such as when a specific thermal performance is required or where there is simply not enough space to accommodate a standard product. Heatsinks can be customised terms of surface finish, drilling patterns, tapping, milling, custom length and shapes with a choice of anodised colours or bare finishes. Pre-applied thermal interface materials can also be specified as an option, these make production processing and material management much easier.

Commenting on the custom service, David Pearson, Technical Director of Anglia, commented, “Where thermal management is concerned, finding the perfect fit for a design is crucial. This is an increasing challenge for designers. The reduced size of electronics both increases the concentration of heat and makes it harder to find space for heat sinks and other standard heat dissipation solutions. Meeting the thermal demands of an application is critical to ensure the long term reliability of the product, and therefore Anglia is pleased to provide customised solutions that will help meet these demands.”

Anglia’s standard thermal management product range is very extensive and includes a number of world leading thermal management companies offering dedicated solutions for a wide range of applications including LED lighting, high power IGBT modules and many others. The range is supported by extensive UK inventory and competitive volume pricing, with popular solutions covered by the Anglia EZYsample free sampling service.

To find out more about the custom thermal products and other bespoke product capabilities available from Anglia Inception visit https://www.anglia-live.com/Literature/pdf/custombook.pdf to download the brochure.