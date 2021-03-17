Anglia Introduce Advanced 4th Generation Technology SiC FETs from UnitedSiC

UnitedSiC, a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has launched the first four devices based on its advanced Gen 4 SiC FET technology platform. As the first and only 750V SiC FETs currently available on the market, these Gen 4 devices enable new performance levels, based on leadership Figures of Merit (FoM), that benefit a wide range of power applications.

These new 750V Gen 4 SiC FET devices are based on a unique ‘cascode’ circuit configuration, in which a normally-on SiC JFET is co-packaged with a Si MOSFET to produce a normally-off SiC FET device. Available in 18 and 60 mohm R DS(on) options, these new SiC FETs deliver unmatched FoMs with reduced on-resistance per unit area, and low intrinsic capacitance. In hard-switching applications, the Gen 4 FETs exhibit the lowest R DS(on) x E OSS ( mohm-uJ) resulting in lower turn-on and turn-off loss. In soft-switching applications, their low R DS(on) x C oss(tr) (mohm-nF) specification provides lower conduction loss and higher frequency. These devices not only surpass existing competitive SiC MOSFET performance whether running cool (25°C) or hot (125°C), but also offer the lowest integral diode VF with excellent reverse recovery delivering low dead-time losses and increased efficiency.

FoM Comparison – R DS(on) x Area

The new 750V Gen 4 SiC FETs achieve the lowest conduction losses across useful temperature range, for a given footprint or package type, 65-75% less conduction losses @ 25°C and 45-70% less conduction losses @ 125°C. The devices are available in TO247-3L and TO247-4L (Kelvin source) packages.

In expanding UnitedSiC’s offering to 750V, the new devices offer more designer headroom and reduced design constraints. This higher VDS rating also makes these FETs beneficial for 400/500V bus voltage applications. With a widely compatible gate drive of ±20V, 5V Vth, all devices can be driven with 0 to +12V gate voltages. This means they work with existing SiC MOSFET, Si IGBTs and Si MOSFET gate drivers.

These 18 and 60 mohm, 750V FET devices are the first of many new Gen 4 device releases planned over the coming months that will further improve on cost-effectiveness, heat efficiency and design headroom. The range will support all sectors in overcoming the challenges of mass adoption and accelerate innovation.

The new UJ4C series of 750V Gen 4 FETs help address the challenges facing engineers working across sectors with the highest voltage and power demands in a wide range of applications including automotive, industrial charging, telecom rectifiers, datacentre PFC, and DC-DC conversion as well as renewable energy and energy storage.

Key Features

Voltage rating: 750V

Low R DS(on) from 18mohm to 60mohm

from 18mohm to 60mohm Key Figures of Merit enable next gen, high-performance power designs

Best-in-class R DS(on) x Area

x Area Improve the Qrr and Eon/Eoff losses at a given R DS(on)

Reduce both C oss(er) /E oss and C oss(tr)

/E and C Excellent reverse recovery

Excellent body diode performance (VF<2V)

Low gate charge

ESD protected, HBM class 2

TO247-3L & TO247-4L (Kelvin) packages

AEC-Q101 qualified

