Anglia expands passive component offering with addition of Walsin

Anglia Components has recently enhanced its range of passive components by signing a distribution agreement with Walsin, a top 5 global manufacturer of MLCCs and Chip Resistors.

Anglia will be supporting the full Walsin range including capacitors, resistors, inductors, RF components and antenna products. The addition of Walsin to Anglia’s portfolio not only expands the selection of passive products available but also gives customers greater choice and flexibility for their designs particularly when demand outstrips supply on certain product ranges (MLCC), as has been experienced in recent years. Anglia has invested in inventory on all the most popular Walsin components, which are available via Anglia Live.

David Pearson, Technical Director of Anglia, said, “Coronavirus has presented new challenges for the fragile supply chain in our industry, but we endeavour to continue to support our customers with UK based inventory throughout this difficult time and in the future. Our new partnership with Walsin enhances this support with increased levels of inventory and the choice we can now offer customers on these key passive components. Walsin have multiple manufacturing bases across Asia and will help to further strengthen our supply chain and security of inbound supplies.”

Rebecca Cheng, Head of Europe Business Division at Walsin, commented, “We are proud to partner with Anglia and look forward to expanding our presence in the UK market with them. As a leading UK distributor, Anglia has exceptional relationships with its customers and offers excellent design-in support from an expert team. We are certain that our passive components are the solution that many of its customers need.”