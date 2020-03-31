Anglia COVID task force prioritises available inventory and design support for ventilators

Anglia Components has announced the formation of a COVID task force to coordinate and allocate available inventory and FAE resources to support customers designing or manufacturing ventilators and other vital medical equipment to help address the COVID-19 emergency.

Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia commented, “At Anglia, we are committed to supporting all of our customers, we are especially doing everything that we can to get the design and production of essential medical equipment ramped up as quickly as possible, giving our amazing NHS staff the tools that they need to save lives. In order to make sure that these enquiries receive high priority we have set up a dedicated COVID task force who can direct our FAE technical support and reserve any available inventory for these projects before we even receive an order – something we normally would never do. We are also enjoying fantastic support from our suppliers with this initiative, for which we thank them. For example, many of our suppliers are now supporting the supply to medical customers on a priority basis where we don’t have inventory ourselves, helping to greatly shorten the standard lead-times.”

He added, “Since responding to the Call for Help issued by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy we have already supported several customers in ramping up production quickly on medical ventilators and other critical products. It is worth noting that projects that need priority go beyond the ventilators themselves. We have customers for example who are involved in manufacturing critical systems which guarantee power to this vital medical equipment.”

In this time of global crisis Anglia’s support has been strengthened and extended to provide assistance to companies getting critical medical equipment out to hospitals and surgeries quickly. This fast-track service is resourced with a dedicated team to ensure Anglia stays in a strong position to support all of its customers’ needs whether they are manufacturing medical equipment or not.

Anglia holds AS9120 aerospace accreditation and can provide full lot traceability back to the original manufacturing batch, this enables them to give customers the additional levels of assurance they are looking for.

Anglia currently holds a high level of inventory at its Wisbech, UK distribution centre, many of these electronic devices are relevant for use in medical equipment. Where it doesn’t have stock of a required part, the Anglia COVID task force is working closely with suppliers to prioritise those deliveries. The Anglia FAE team is supporting the effort by offering its considerable experience of medical design, and the company is also prioritising shipment of free development kits and samples to medical customers through its Ezysample service.