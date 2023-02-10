Anglia continues to invest for growth in its 51st year

Anglia Components plc has opened an expanded £2 million distribution and operations centre in Wisbech, in support of its plan to grow from £100 million to £150 million annual turnover and beyond. The opening ceremony was attended by Frank Wolinski, Regional Vice President of Channel Sales at STMicroelectronics, one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers who Anglia has worked closely with for nearly 25 years.

The major investment has allowed Anglia to expand into an adjoining building at its distribution and operations centre, increasing the floor area from 43,000 sq. ft. to 70,000 sq. ft. The new facility expands the overall inventory storage space by 40 per cent. Anglia has also announced that it is recruiting nearly 30 additional staff and has made major enhancements to employee benefits across its entire business.

Anglia CEO Steve Rawlins explained: “Anglia achieved a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent over the last two years despite the challenges in the economy and in the tech industry. We’ve proved our resilience in one of the most difficult markets any of us have experienced. This is because we hold one of the highest inventory levels relative to the size of the business in the industry – and were bold enough to invest further to support our customers through the supply chain challenges. As a privately owned company, we can continue this strategy as we grow. We have scaled up our distribution centre facility to allow us to continue to increase our inventory levels as our business expands.” He continued, “Our track record over the last couple of years has meant that customers are trusting us more than ever and look on us as a safe pair of hands. This is a reputation that we are committed to preserving as we grow further.”

Performing the opening, Frank Wolinski said, “I am honoured to be invited to open this new building, a key milestone in Anglia’s history. Anglia has been our Demand Creation Distributor of the Year for two years running. Their strong team work exceptionally hard to develop opportunities with customers. The expanded facility in Wisbech means that they can continue to hold the levels of inventory needed to support customers once these projects go into production. I wish Anglia every success in their continued growth and look forward to playing a central part in their plans.”

Commenting on Anglia’s recruitment plans and exceptional employee benefits, Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia, said: “I aim to strengthen Anglia’s reputation as the employer of choice within the local area and in our industry as a whole, and to clearly recognise the commitment and loyalty of the staff that has brought us through the pandemic and the supply chain challenges in our industry. Half have been with the business 5 or more years, and nearly a quarter for over 20 years. To further foster and encourage that loyalty, and to bring in the best and brightest in the current employment market, we have introduced a package of new benefits for existing staff all of which will be available immediately to new joiners.”

A comprehensive range of new benefits now extended include, loyalty bonuses, a comprehensive health plan, company life insurance, additional flexible leave for important family events and the opportunity for flexible salary access. Anglia has also increased annual leave to 27 days (pro-rata for part time staff). However, the centrepiece of Anglia’s new employment benefits is the decision to close the business early at 1pm instead of 5pm on Fridays to give staff a longer weekend. Even though these measures reduce total working hours, all staff will remain on the same remuneration.

Steve Rawlins added: “As we pass Anglia’s 50th anniversary milestone, I am delighted to announce our plans for continued investment in our people, infrastructure and inventory. These investments enable us to maintain our renowned exceptional service, value and partnerships, and provide our business with a solid platform for future growth.”

www.anglia.com