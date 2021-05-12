Anglia Components expands agreement with AVX to include the full range of RF products from ATC

Anglia Components has expanded its range of high reliability RF and Microwave components following addition of the American Technical Ceramics (ATC) portfolio.

ATC is a wholly owned subsidiary of AVX, and Anglia has distributed AVX components in the UK and Ireland since 2009.

Marc Lansdowne, Distribution Account Manager at AVX commented, “We are delighted to offer an expanded product portfolio to our UK and Ireland customers through Anglia. This extension recognises the strong partnership we have built with Anglia over the last twelve years, and further consolidates a strong relationship which is continuing to grow.”

John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia, added, “At Anglia, we have seen significant growth in demand for RF and Microwave components. ATC is a premier brand, and its addition broadens our offering of high reliability products in this area. They are well recognised for their leadership in the area of high frequency applications for a broad range of commercial, defence and aerospace applications.”

Anglia has invested in inventory to support the line and its FAE team is fully trained on the full product portfolio and is on hand to support customer designs. ATC designs, develops, manufactures, and markets multilayer capacitors, single layer capacitors, resistive products, inductors and custom thin film products for RF, microwave and millimetre-wave applications. Their products are primarily focused on the wireless communications infrastructure, fibre optic, medical electronics, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, defence, aerospace, and satellite communications markets.