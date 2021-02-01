Anglia BOM+: fully cost your Bill of Materials in under 2 minutes

Anglia Components customers can now upload a Bill of Materials (BOM) and get a volume quote in under two minutes following the launch of BOM+, an exciting new free feature exclusive to registered Anglia Live users.

Steve Rawlins, CEO, Anglia, said, “BOM+ is a world leading product from Anglia. It offers more flexibility and information far quicker than any similar tool in the industry. Customers can now get an instant quote from Anglia that fully reflects the volume that they are sourcing and any discount structure or negotiated pricing they have in place with us. We work the way the customer wants: BOM+ accepts most popular file formats using the customer’s preferred layout. In short, we’ve cut out the fuss in getting a Bill of Materials fully costed.”

Anglia BOM+ works with Excel and other popular file formats, and accepts data as the customer has entered it, providing an immediate volume quote. Anglia can typically fulfil 90% of any BOM. In a global first, cross referencing to manufacturer and industry recognised part numbers is also fully integrated into the tool, a feature that is unique to Anglia. BOM+ provides sophisticated service, going above and beyond by pricing up the quantities specified at the customer’s contract price or the appropriate price break, whichever is more economical. It will also flag up opportunities to reduce the unit price by increasing the order quantity on specified line items.

Customers can try BOM+ by logging into their Anglia Live account or visiting www.anglia-live.com/bomplus