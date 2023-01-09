Anglia and Analog Devices celebrate 10 years as relationship continues to grow

Anglia Components and Analog Devices, Inc. celebrated the tenth anniversary of their relationship, following a year in which the two companies grew their business together despite an exceptionally challenging industry environment. Anglia was appointed as UK and Ireland distributor for Analog Devices in 2012, with a specific brief to expand the semiconductor manufacturer’s customer network in the UK. The distributor doubled its sales with Analog Devices over the last five years.

Peter Hellstroem, vice president of sales in EMEA at Analog Devices, said: “This occasion is exceptional for the way our partnership has grown over the length of time we have worked together. Anglia’s formula of a real and deep understanding of Analog Devices’ key focus markets and technologies, as well as its exceptional relationships with UK customers, has been valuable to Analog Devices.”

John Bowman, marketing director at Anglia, responded: “Analog Devices has changed dramatically over the last ten years and Anglia has adapted with them to make the most of the new opportunities that emerge. Their strategically smart acquisitions of Hittite, Linear Technology, and Maxim Integrated broadened their portfolio and made their offering more comprehensive and attractive to customers across all the markets that we serve, especially industrial, healthcare, wearables, power management, communications, metrology, and instrumentation. They have also developed more of a systems and solutions approach, which again chimes well with what our customers are looking for.”

Peter Hellstroem concluded: “We appointed Anglia to reach customers where we didn’t already have a presence. They have been successful at this from the first years of our relationship, and even ten years on they continue to bring us opportunities with new customers. This is down to the commitment and energy of their account management and their fully trained and dedicated FAE team.”

