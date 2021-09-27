Analog Devices’ wireless BMS helps Lotus cars redefine mobility in its electric vehicles

British performance brand Lotus Cars is planning to incorporate Analog Devices’ (ADI) wireless battery management system (wBMS) in its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) architecture. ADI’s wBMS was selected for its increased design flexibility, battery repairability and lighter weight. The engineering collaboration will enable Lotus to safely propel its future EV fleet and continue pushing the limits of design and technology.

ADI’s wBMS technology eliminates the traditional wired harness, leading to a reduction of up to 90% in the wiring and 15% of the volume in the battery pack. It also improves design flexibility and manufacturability, without compromising range and state of charge accuracy over the life of the battery. ADI’s wBMS enables simplified assembly and disassembly of battery packs to ensure faulty battery cells can be removed and repaired quickly and efficiently.

“We worked closely with Analog Devices to integrate wBMS into our new Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture (LEVA), which will be the basis for all future Lotus EVs,” said Richard Lively, director, Propulsion and Chassis Engineering, Lotus Cars. “The removal of the wire harness for wBMS ensures that Lotus can offer a lightweight solution that optimises performance and is consistent with our brand of delivering powerful performance cars with exceptional handling.”

The body architecture of every Lotus car is designed for peak performance. The design flexibility of wBMS will enable Lotus’ engineers to freely design the vehicle and fit the battery pack into the design, instead of designing the car around it. Moreover, because ADI’s wBMS enables maximum energy use per cell required for optimised vehicle range, it aligns with Lotus’ focus on durability.

“Lotus has a stellar reputation for building high-performance, long-lasting race and road vehicles, and many reach classic status,” said Roger Keen, general manager of E-Mobility Group at Analog Devices. “Together, we’ve reimagined what is possible and developed a game-changer for the electric vehicle industry: a new ultralightweight powertrain architecture and a wireless battery management system that enables peak performance as well as a more sustainable environment for a healthier planet.”

It is crucial that the battery keeps up with the longevity of the Lotus vehicle. wBMS enables state-of-health measurement and simplified assembly and disassembly of battery packs to ensure faulty battery cells can be removed and repaired efficiently. With wBMS, serviceability is designed to be easier and faster for both road vehicles and trackside since the battery modules are software programmable for quick and convenient over the air updates. The cell controller lives with the battery module for life as one serviceable unit, furthering the simplified service model.