Analog Devices’ ultra-low noise, ultra-high PSRR µmodule regulator powers noise-sensitive applications

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced a super low noise dual output DC/DC μModule regulator with patented silicon, layout, and packaging innovations. Operating from up to 40V input, the LTM8080’s front-end is a high efficiency synchronous Silent Switcher step-down regulator followed by two separate low noise, low dropout (LDO) regulators.

To further suppress switching noise, the LTM8080’s packaging integrates an EMI barrier wall or shield. The result is said to be exceptional low noise values of <1µVRMS (10Hz to 100kHz), 2nV/√Hz (10kHz) spot noise, and 80dB PSRR (100kHz). Compared to discrete solutions without an EMI shield, the LTM8080 reduces output ripple voltage by up to 70 per cent for a simplified and quiet design. The LTM8080 is specifically designed to power digital loads that are susceptible to switching regulator noise such as data converters, RF transmitters, FPGA I/O and clock, op amps, transceivers, and medical scanners.

The LTM8080 µModule regulator’s integrated Silent Switcher architecture minimises EMI emissions and enables the device to pass CISPR22 Class B and CISPR25 Class 5 without an input filter. The adjustable switching frequency (200kHz to 2MHz) and selectable operation modes minimise the risk of frequency interference for very low noise instrumentation and high speed/high precision signal chain applications.

LTM8080 Additional Features:

  • Dual 500mA or Single 1A Output Current
  • Output Voltages: 0V to 8V
  • Voltage Tracking Function to Minimise Power Loss
  • 100μA SET Pin Current with ±1% Initial Accuracy
  • Parallelable for Lower Noise and Higher Current

LTM8080EY#PBF Now $12.83 9mm x 6.25mm x 3.32mm BGA
LTM8080IY#PBF Now $14.11 9mm x 6.25mm x 3.32mm BGA

 

 

