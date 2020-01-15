Analog Devices Showcases the Future of Data Acquisition at Embedded World 2020

Visitors to the Analog Devices (ADI) stand (Hall 4A, Booth #240) at embedded world 2020 Nuremberg, Germany, 25 – 27 February, will be shown a wide range of demonstrations showcasing the company’s embedded-technology offerings.

Highlights of the 2020 presentations will include technology that highly integrates complete signal chains into a “More-than-Moore” semiconductor solution, as well as a range of solutions to simplify the design and deployment of the highest-performance measurement systems. The company will further underscore its deep expertise at the intersection of the physical and digital world by delivering presentations on a wide range of topics at the show’s Conference and Exhibitor Forums.

Measurement systems in a few clicks

Prominent on the stand will be a demonstration featuring the capabilities of the company’s MeasureWare offering. MeasureWare greatly simplifies the process of configuring and rapidly optimising the performance of a measurement system. This demonstration will show how specialists in their individual fields – who are not necessarily experts in the design of instrumentation signal chains – can be empowered to get complex precision measurements up-and-running in minutes, without any firmware development. The demo will show how flexible hardware modules, together with intuitive software, work with sensors from ADI and its partners to rapidly take a measurement task from initial sketch to production readiness.

Analogue and data-conversion simulation

Analog Devices’ LTspice has long been recognised as a benchmark in precision simulation in the analogue space, and at the interface between the analogue and digital signal domains. The software will be featured in a demonstration, with particular emphasis on highlighting how the simulator and its associated Error Budget calculator demo can deliver high accuracy using precision converter LTspice models.

Sensing and networking for Smart Shelves

Two related demonstrations reveal how the breadth of technologies in the company’s portfolio can deliver total solutions to specialised application areas. Instrumented shelves in retail outlets or warehouses can sense product quantity by weight, interrogate “smart labelling” to track individual items, and network the data gathered – all using technologies at ADI’s disposal.

Electronic shelf labelling offers retail and warehousing the capability to reconfigure pricing or storage at will. Among the requirements for such a system are low power operation combined with the ability to address large numbers of display points. This demonstration will show how Analog Devices can meet these needs; the semiconductor manufacturer will feature its Rapid Net wireless protocol that can reliably manage and update more than 10,000 nodes. Also highlighted will be the company’s optical sensing capability as a means of updating the display on the electronic label.

Fastest route to a functional signal chain

ADI will also host the debut of the SEMADUC Kit offered by its distribution partner SEMITRON. Aimed at a broad range of applications across industrial, instrumentation, healthcare and transportation, the kit offers a flexible platform for evaluation of any type of signal chain requirements using MikroE Click Boards™. The small-form-factor system employs compatible add-on boards and provides a seamless out-of-box experience and zero hardware configuration with the MikroE SDK (firmware, application and demos). The hardware supports a range of Analog Devices signal handling and data conversion ICs.

Far field voice acquisition

Voice User Interface (VUI) is continuing to capture an increased share of Human Machine Interface (HMI) functions in consumer, automotive and industrial spaces. ADI’s partner voice INTER connect has developed vicDIVA, a professional solution for robust voice acquisition under varying environmental conditions. The platform will showcase voice INTER connect’s efficient beamforming and beam steering algorithms, using a range of microphone array configurations, that ensure excellent speech quality, isolating an individual speaker at a distance, even in the presence of surrounding noise. Low latency real-time audio processing capabilities are essential in this area, which are enabled by ADI’s scalable SHARC DSP portfolio.

Learn from experts

In addition to its on-stand demonstrations ADI specialists will deliver papers at embedded world 2020.

embedded world Conference

On Tuesday, 25 February, at 10:30 am, Michael Hennessy, Marketing Manager for Signal Chain µModules, will deliver a paper entitled “Changing the Precision Conversion Playing Field with Heterogeneous Integration (HI)” and will expand on how Analog Devices is integrating disparate semiconductor technologies on high-density substrates to change the Precision Conversion Playing Field. Visitors can view a corresponding demo on the ADI booth. On Wednesday, 26 February at 12:00 pm, Systems Applications Engineer, Connected Motion and Robotics, Richard Anslow, will present, “MEMs Based Wired Condition Monitoring Solution for Industry 4.0”. This paper discusses a novel communication scheme for porting SPI output from MEMs accelerometers over long distance for condition-based monitoring (CbM).

embedded world exhibitor forum

On Wednesday, 26 February, at 11:30 am (Forum Hall 3A, Booth #3A-730), Liam Riordan, System Applications Manager for MeasureWare, will present, “MeasureWare – A new approach to precision measurement”, describing this new initiative targeted at taking the complexity out of precision measurements.

embedded world 2020 takes place at the Nuremberg, Germany exhibition grounds, from 25th to 27th February (details)