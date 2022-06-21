Analog Devices showcases innovative embedded systems technology at Embedded World 2022

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has announced its participation in embedded world 2022, taking place at the Nuremberg Exhibition Grounds from June 21 to 23, 2022. ADI’s stand will feature demonstrations spanning the widest range of embedded system technologies in diverse sectors including healthcare, automotive, industrial automation, as well as power and battery management technologies.

ADI’s stand in hall 4A, booth #360 will showcase how ADI’s breadth of expertise brings together its precision analogue, digital and software technologies to meet the demands of the embedded sector.

Get insights into ADI’s world of embedded systems solutions, products, and tools, including:

Healthcare and Wellbeing

A comprehensive health-and-fitness wearable-product development platform shows ADI’s technology range, integrating sensitive signal capture, analogue processing, microprocessor analysis and control, and more to monitor a range of vital signs. See a wrist-worn design monitor heart rate and oxygen saturation and a wireless exercise bicycle power meter.

Automotive

ADI will demonstrate its new LED controllers driving automotive headlamps and other external lighting, along with a function-specific device for driver-monitoring. Demonstrations will include authentication solutions to address security issues as well as a dimming controller to configure high contrast displays, significantly reduce power consumption, and show how LCD panels perform as well as OLED while maintaining cost advantages.

Industrial

Machine vision “at the edge” demonstrations will show how artificial intelligent systems can be powered with just a coin-cell battery. Demonstrations will also include a MotionPy MicroPython development board for precision motor control and a live 3D photobooth demonstration that illustrates volumetric capture with ADI’s in-house optical time-of-flight (ToF) sensor.

Battery Power Solutions

ADI’s portfolio of power management ICs (PMICs) are featured in a variety of demonstrations, including 4x-faster cell charging in small devices. Also shown will be a small-system power management reference design that enables comprehensive functionality for every aspect of a USB-C power delivery system. Full management of charging, cell monitoring and “fuel gauge” functions are included, with no software coding required.

An ARROW Partner Demo on ADI’s booth will feature the DataStorm DAQ Platform, a flexible data acquisition solution for FPGA-based design.

Conference Presentations

On Thursday, June 23, during the embedded world Conference and the electronic displays Conference, speakers from Analog Devices will present on a variety of embedded topics, including supercapacitor-based power backup solutions, a MEMS vibrations sensor on 10Base-T1L Ethernet, as well as a matrix LED driver for mini LED automotive local dimming displays.

Visit the ADI embedded world 2022 website for more information on the conference presentations and demo details.