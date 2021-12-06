Analog Devices’ people counting algorithm ensures efficient space utilisation and worker safety

Analog Devices (ADI) has introduced the ADI EagleEye ADSW4000 PeopleCount algorithm for people detection and count in indoor spaces such as meeting rooms or office cubicles. The ADSW4000 is the first in a series of application-level software algorithms forming part of the ADI EagleEye platform that includes a hardware subsystem based on ADI’s Blackfin embedded digital signal processor (DSP) and a set of application-level software building blocks enabling users to quickly develop their own people counting system. The ADSW4000 algorithm provides system edge node analytics that unlock insights to improve space utilisation, people safety through distance monitoring, and energy efficiency of spaces within intelligent buildings.

