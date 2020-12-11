Analog Devices Launches Quadband VCOs Offering Wideband Capabilities without Compromising Phase Noise Performance for Microwave Applications

Analog Devices, Inc. has announced a series of quadband voltage controlled oscillators (VCOs) that offer wideband capabilities without compromising phase noise performance.
When used in today’s RF and microwave environments, the new quadband VCOs offer a wider RF response and more frequency flexibility than narrowband VCOs. They also provide lower phase noise than traditional single-band wideband VCOs, while continuing to provide low current consumption. These features enable faster time to market for the end applications.
- View the quadband VCO product pages, download data sheets and order samples: http://www.analog.com/HMC8074
http://www.analog.com/HMC8362
http://www.analog.com/HMC8364
- Learn more about ADI’s VCOs: https://www.analog.com/en/products/rf-microwave/vcos-plos.html
The quadband VCO series offers ultra-wideband capabilities with fundamental frequencies ranging from 8.3GHz to 26.6GHz. In addition to providing low phase noise, the VCOs do not generate sub-harmonic frequency tones. This combination of wideband capability and low phase noise is essential in many of today’s high-end instrumentation and aerospace and defence applications.
Quadband VCO Features and Benefits
- Integrate fundamental oscillators, resulting in no sub-harmonic tones being generated by any multiplication effects in the device
- Short switching time between VCO bands without voltage overshoot
- Low supply current consumption (as low as 60mA Typ)
- Lower tuning voltage than traditional single-band Wideband VCOs, and narrower sensitivity versus frequency, reducing the complexity of the loop filter design
- Encapsulated in a small 40-lead 6x6mm LFCSP SMT package.
Pricing and Availability
|Product
|Availability
|Price Each per 1,000 Units
|Packaging
|HMC8074
|Now
|$85.87
|40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package
|HMC8362
|Now
|$99.27
|40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package
|HMC8364
|Now
|$157.93
|40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analogue technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com