Analog Devices Launches Quadband VCOs Offering Wideband Capabilities without Compromising Phase Noise Performance for Microwave Applications

Analog Devices, Inc. has announced a series of quadband voltage controlled oscillators (VCOs) that offer wideband capabilities without compromising phase noise performance.

When used in today’s RF and microwave environments, the new quadband VCOs offer a wider RF response and more frequency flexibility than narrowband VCOs. They also provide lower phase noise than traditional single-band wideband VCOs, while continuing to provide low current consumption. These features enable faster time to market for the end applications.

View the quadband VCO product pages, download data sheets and order samples: http://www.analog.com/HMC8074

http://www.analog.com/HMC8362

http://www.analog.com/HMC8364

http://www.analog.com/HMC8362 http://www.analog.com/HMC8364 Learn more about ADI’s VCOs: https://www.analog.com/en/products/rf-microwave/vcos-plos.html

The quadband VCO series offers ultra-wideband capabilities with fundamental frequencies ranging from 8.3GHz to 26.6GHz. In addition to providing low phase noise, the VCOs do not generate sub-harmonic frequency tones. This combination of wideband capability and low phase noise is essential in many of today’s high-end instrumentation and aerospace and defence applications.

Quadband VCO Features and Benefits

Integrate fundamental oscillators, resulting in no sub-harmonic tones being generated by any multiplication effects in the device

Short switching time between VCO bands without voltage overshoot

Low supply current consumption (as low as 60mA Typ)

Lower tuning voltage than traditional single-band Wideband VCOs, and narrower sensitivity versus frequency, reducing the complexity of the loop filter design

Encapsulated in a small 40-lead 6x6mm LFCSP SMT package.

Pricing and Availability

Product Availability Price Each per 1,000 Units Packaging HMC8074 Now $85.87 40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package HMC8362 Now $99.27 40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package HMC8364 Now $157.93 40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analogue technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com