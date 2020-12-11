Analog Devices Launches Quadband VCOs Offering Wideband Capabilities without Compromising Phase Noise Performance for Microwave Applications

3 days ago News 252 Views

Analog Devices, Inc. has announced a series of quadband voltage controlled oscillators (VCOs) that offer wideband capabilities without compromising phase noise performance.

When used in today’s RF and microwave environments, the new quadband VCOs offer a wider RF response and more frequency flexibility than narrowband VCOs. They also provide lower phase noise than traditional single-band wideband VCOs, while continuing to provide low current consumption. These features enable faster time to market for the end applications.

The quadband VCO series offers ultra-wideband capabilities with fundamental frequencies ranging from 8.3GHz to 26.6GHz. In addition to providing low phase noise, the VCOs do not generate sub-harmonic frequency tones. This combination of wideband capability and low phase noise is essential in many of today’s high-end instrumentation and aerospace and defence applications.

Quadband VCO Features and Benefits

  • Integrate fundamental oscillators, resulting in no sub-harmonic tones being generated by any multiplication effects in the device
  • Short switching time between VCO bands without voltage overshoot
  • Low supply current consumption (as low as 60mA Typ)
  • Lower tuning voltage than traditional single-band Wideband VCOs, and narrower sensitivity versus frequency, reducing the complexity of the loop filter design
  • Encapsulated in a small 40-lead 6x6mm LFCSP SMT package.

Pricing and Availability

Product Availability Price Each per 1,000 Units Packaging
HMC8074 Now $85.87 40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package
HMC8362 Now $99.27 40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package
HMC8364 Now $157.93 40-Ld 6x6mm QFN package

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analogue technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

Check Also

Mouser Electronics’ eBook explores role of AI in public safety

Mouser Electronics has released Artificial Intelligence: A Multi-Faceted Approach to Safety, the second eBook from …

© Copyright 2020, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom