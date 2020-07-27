Analog Devices Launches High Dynamic Range RF Transceiver for Challenging Mission-Critical Communications Applications

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has announced the first product in a new series of RF transceivers offering the highest dynamic range on the market and suitable for myriad commercial and military applications.

The high-performance ADRV9002 RF transceiver is ideal for mission-critical communications applications— such as first responder radios, private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks and satellite communications— where size, weight and power are key design considerations. The RF transceiver is the latest addition to ADI’s award-winning RadioVerse™ design and ecosystem.

View the ADRV9002 product page, download data sheets and order samples: analog.com/ADRV9002

Watch the ADRV9002 video: analog.com/adrv9002-video

Learn more about ADI’s RadioVerse transceivers: analog.com/en/applications/technology/sdr-radioverse-pavilion-home.html

“Mission-critical communications networks are essential to ensure our safety,” said Joe Barry, Vice President of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at Analog Devices. “The difficulty for these networks to decipher complex signals increases as the radio spectrum becomes more populated. The ADRV9002 RF transceiver can correctly decode a signal in heavily congested spectrum. This helps customers develop radio platforms that are power and performance scalable across a broad range of commercial and military applications.”

ADRV9002 RF Transceiver Features and Benefits

Offers best-in-class dynamic range and capable of deciphering wideband and challenging narrow band operations within a single device

Operates from 30MHz to 6GHz

Provides receiver dynamic range of -150dBc/Hz and a highly linear transmitter

First radio transceiver designed to enable narrowband and traditional wideband signals from 12KHz to 40MHz

Capable of handling voice, data and imaging or video signals

Incorporates digital signal radio correction algorithms, AGC, DPD, frequency hopping and channel filtering

Ability to dynamically adjust performance and power

Pricing and Availability

Product Availability Price per 1,000 Units Packaging ADRV9002 NOW $257.40 12mm × 12 mm, 196-ball chip scale ball grid array

RadioVerse Ecosystem

ADI’s RadioVerse includes tools, design resources, and support to accelerate radio development timelines. The ecosystem includes rapid prototyping platforms, chip-level evaluation systems, reference designs, simulation tools, and development kits. There is a resource of global network partners for design ideas and RF platforms, including reference designs and solution modules. Technology resources include HDL and full-system level software reference designs on GitHub, compatible FPGA development carriers, and chip-level evaluation systems.