Analog Devices invests €100 Million in Europe operations with ADI Catalyst launch

Analog Devices, Inc., a leading global high-performance semiconductor company, has announced it will invest €100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square foot custom-built facility for innovation and collaboration located at its campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland. This latest phase of expansion will also see the creation of 250 new jobs in the Irish market by 2025 as a reflection of ADI’s continued commitment to expansion in Europe.

ADI Catalyst is a state-of-the-art collaboration accelerator where ecosystems of customers, business partners, and suppliers engage with ADI to rapidly develop industry-leading solutions. Utilising technologies in simulated environments and real-world end applications accelerates the development and adoption of these innovative solutions. The newly created jobs at ADI Catalyst will primarily focus on the development of software-enabled solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations in areas such as Industry 4.0, sustainable energy, automotive electrification, and next generation connectivity.

As an example, one of the current Catalyst projects is focused on supporting healthcare’s exciting migration from a mass market approach to one of customised treatment and therapies. ADI is working closely with its customers and their larger ecosystem to create flexible, next generation modular manufacturing systems that enable the rapid changeover of production lines needed for personalised treatments like CAR T-cell therapies and human implants.

Commenting on the launch, Vincent Roche, president and CEO of Analog Devices, said: “ADI Catalyst is our latest investment in the future of innovation, not just in Ireland or Europe, but globally. It provides the ideal environment for experts in their fields to connect, collaborate, test, and pilot new technologies, business models, and ecosystems. Opening ADI Catalyst enables us to share ideas, capabilities, and resources with teams in Europe, and around the world, for the greater good.”

The Catalyst project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Learn more about ADI Catalyst at: Analog Devices Catalyst Website