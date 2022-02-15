Analog Devices introduces step-down buck converter that reduces space in multi-cell battery applications

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced the MAX77540 step-down buck converter, which provides single stage power conversion in multi-cell battery applications, such as augmented reality/virtual reality (ARVR) headsets, land mobile radios (LMRs) and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. The power-dense MAX77540 buck converter features 94 per cent peak efficiency and wafer level packaging that measures 61 per cent smaller than traditional quad flat no-lead packages.

Multi-cell battery applications require two stage power conversion and long battery life in the smallest package possible. Traditional methods, such as using a front-end converter to step down to 5V or below, and subsequently, stepping down further to system level voltages, are inefficient and therefore impact the battery life of the system. This approach requires an additional converter, which often requires an inductor, ultimately driving a larger solution footprint and higher cost.

With the MAX77540, the design engineer can easily create either dual 3A or a single 6A output(s). Default power on configuration only requires two external resistors, and an I²C interface allows further control for advanced power management techniques. External frequency tracking and spread spectrum modulation provide low electromagnetic interference (EMI) power conversions for data sensing and processing equipment.

MAX77540 Buck Converter Key Features

Wide 4V to 16V input voltage range and two 3A switching phases provide single step conversions to core voltages from USB-C rails and 2S and 3S multi-cell batteries.

Wafer level package measures 61 per cent (2.5x) smaller than traditional quad flat no-lead packaging to fit in the most space-constrained applications.

94 per cent peak efficiency measured at 7.4V to 3.3V extends battery life.

Availability and Packaging