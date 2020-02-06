Analog Devices Introduces Quad-Output DC/DC µModule Regulators

Analog Devices, Inc., has introduced the LTM4668 and LTM4668A µModule regulators, quad-output DC/DC regulators with up to 4.8A output capability.

The new devices integrate switching controllers, power FETs, inductors and support components, easing the design process while reducing power consumption and board space. They are ideal for telecom, networking and industrial applications.

Operating over an input voltage range of 2.7V to 17V, the LTM4668 and LTM4668A support an output voltage range of 0.6V to 5.5V. The devices support frequency synchronization, PolyPhase operation, selectable Burst Mode operation, 100% duty cycle and low IQ operation. Their high switching frequency and a current mode architecture enable a very fast transient response to line and load changes without sacrificing stability.

The LTM4668 and LTM4668A are available today in 6.25mm x 6.25mm x 2.1mm BGA packages. Key features include:

  • Wide Input Voltage Range: 2.7V to 17V
  • 6V to 1.8V Output Voltage (LTM4668); 0.6V to 5.5V Output Voltage (LTM4668A)
  • 2A DC, Parallelable, Output Current on Each Channel
  • ±1.5% Total Output Voltage Regulation
  • 100% Duty Cycle Operation
  • Current Mode Control, Fast Transient Response

