Analog Devices Introduces Quad-Output DC/DC µModule Regulators

Analog Devices, Inc., has introduced the LTM4668 and LTM4668A µModule regulators, quad-output DC/DC regulators with up to 4.8A output capability.

The new devices integrate switching controllers, power FETs, inductors and support components, easing the design process while reducing power consumption and board space. They are ideal for telecom, networking and industrial applications.

View the product pages, download the data sheets and order samples:

http://www.analog.com/LTM4668; http://www.analog.com/LTM4668A

Link to LTpowerCAD power supply design program:

https://www.analog.com/design-center/ltpowercad

Operating over an input voltage range of 2.7V to 17V, the LTM4668 and LTM4668A support an output voltage range of 0.6V to 5.5V. The devices support frequency synchronization, PolyPhase operation, selectable Burst Mode operation, 100% duty cycle and low I Q operation. Their high switching frequency and a current mode architecture enable a very fast transient response to line and load changes without sacrificing stability.

The LTM4668 and LTM4668A are available today in 6.25mm x 6.25mm x 2.1mm BGA packages. Key features include: