Analog Devices’ Integrated Isolated RS485 + Isolated Power Transceivers Reduce Design Time

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced the ADM2867E series of reinforced iCoupler® isolated RS485 + integrated isolated dc-to-dc converters.

These new parts provide low radiated emissions and enable solutions that meet EMC compliance with fewer board spins and budget overruns. The transceivers’ simplified PCB layout and small SOIC form factor pack more functionality into space constrained applications than the previous generation as well as current products offered by competitors.

This isolated RS485 + integrated isolated power transceiver series includes smart features that reduce end system install and debug time allowing for easy correction of installation-based connection errors. With the trusted safety of iCoupler digital isolation and IEC 61000-4-2 ESD, signal integrity is maintained in the harshest of environments.

ADM2867E Key Features

  • 5.7 kV rms isolated full duplex RS-485/RS-422 transceiver with 8mm creepage
  • Margin to CISPR32 Class B emissions on a 2-layer PCB without stitching capacitance
  • Cable invert smart feature correct reversed cable connections while maintaining full receiver fail-safe feature
  • Flexible supply rails with low voltage to interface to FPGAs and microprocessors and PROFIBUS support with a 5V isolated supply

 Pricing and Availability

Product RS485

Duplex

 Sample

Availability

 

 Full

Production

 

 Price Each

Per 1,000

 Packaging
ADM2867E Full NOW NOW $6.99 28-lead fine pitch SOIC 10.15 mm × 10.05 mm
ADM2561E Half NOW June 2020 $5.28 28-lead fine pitch SOIC 10.15 mm × 10.05 mm

