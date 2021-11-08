Analog Devices at Enlit Europe 2021

From 30th November to 2nd December 2021, Analog Devices (ADI) will participate in Enlit Europe, in Milan, Italy. Enlit Europe is the new identity that combines the former European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe. On stand 12.D110, ADI will showcase its comprehensive portfolio enabling digital energy infrastructure solutions for EV charging and smart grid applications.

On 1st December, from 2:50 to 4:00pm, ADI will participate in the ‘Beyond the Smart Meter / Data Analytics’ panel discussion. Mark Barry, general manager for Automation and Energy with Analog Devices, will talk about semiconductors at the heart of grid digitalisation and what semiconductors and edge analytics will enable in the future.

Analytics for the smart grid

The advent of smart electricity distribution based on ubiquitous smart meter installations provides the opportunity for a new level of monitoring of the distribution grid. Analog Devices delivers the key technologies needed to achieve that goal, such as precision energy measurement, power electronics devices, data networking, and signal processing/computation.

To be demonstrated on the company’s stand at Enlit is mSure technology, a diagnostics system built into ADI’s newest energy measurement ICs. When coupled with ADI Energy Analytics Studio, a cloud-based analytics service, the solution yields insights into the health of the entire meter population. Data on the energy flows within the distribution network can improve fiscal control by identifying instances of electricity theft, where energy is being abstracted without being metered. Analog Devices offers an edge-to-cloud solution for distribution grid operators and meter suppliers.

Power quality, measured and logged

In the evolving electricity grid, with changing mixes of renewable generation, monitoring of power quality takes on an ever-greater importance. ADI will demonstrate its offering for Class-S power quality monitoring. The demonstration will show how the company’s strengths in capture of fundamental measurements and in signal processing are combined in an energy metering IC with dedicated software library, enabling fast time to market and reduced development cost.

Advanced EV charger designs

Developing the infrastructure for the transition to electric vehicles brings the need for widespread deployment of EV chargers that will deliver progressively higher charge power both in AC and DC. ADI offers a comprehensive hardware and software portfolio that will be one of the featured demonstrations on its Enlit stand, to support next-generation charger designs. As customer-facing devices, future chargers will have to meet stringent demands in control, metering, and safety.

ADI’s contribution includes dedicated metering chips with self-calibration and remote cloud monitoring features. The company’s power and signal ICs drive EV charger designs from the simple, single phase AC chargers, through publicly installed high-power, 3-phase AC chargers, to super-fast DC chargers employing a range of architectures. The solution highlights features such as mSure self-calibration for metering which simplifies the manufacturing process and monitors accuracy of the energy measurement across the charger lifetime.

Polyphase power metering simplified

Supporting advanced charger designs for EV infrastructure, energy monitoring in the renewables space and AC energy measurement in a wide variety of applications, Analog Devices’ demonstrations will include its highly integrated shunt-based polyphase measurement ICs. These devices bring the flexibility and simplicity of shunt-based current sensing, enabling a lower cost system with immunity to magnetic tampering. Typically applied in polyphase supply configurations, the demo will show how high-accuracy active and reactive energy measurement together with power quality measurements can readily be implemented in small-form-factor designs.

Enlit Europe 2021, Conference and Exhibition, will take place in Fiera Milano di Rho, Milan, Italy; full details are at the organisers’ site.