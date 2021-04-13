Analog Devices Announces 16-Channel, Mixed-Signal Front-End Digitizer for Reference Design Integration

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced a 16-channel, mixed-signal front-end (MxFE) digitizer for aerospace and defence applications, including phased array radars, electronic warfare, and ground-based SATCOM (satellite communications).

The new digitizer includes four AD9081 or four AD9082 software-defined, direct RF sampling transceivers. It is designed to accelerate customer development by providing reference RF signal chains, software architectures, power supply designs, and application example code. ADI also introduced a digitizing card to complement the platform and facilitate system-level calibration algorithms and demonstration of power-up phase determinism.

View the product page at: https://www.analog.com/en/design-center/evaluation-hardware-and-software/evaluation-boards-kits/Quad-MxFE.html

Watch a video about the mixed-signal front-end digitizer and digitizing card: https://www.analog.com/en/education/education-library/videos/6184061669001.html.

ADQUADMXFE1EBZ 16-Channel, Mixed-Signal Front-End Digitizer Key Features:

16x RF receive (Rx) channels (32x digital Rx channels)

16x RF transmit (Tx) channels (32x digital Tx channels)

Provided application-specific examples in MATLAB® application scripts and a GUI

Flexible clock distribution

ADQUADMXFE-CAL Digitizing Card Key Features:

Provides both individual adjacent channel loopback and combined channel loopback options

Combined Tx and Rx channels output via SMA connectors

On-board log power detectors with AD5592R digitization

