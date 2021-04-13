Analog Devices Announces 16-Channel, Mixed-Signal Front-End Digitizer for Reference Design Integration

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced a 16-channel, mixed-signal front-end (MxFE) digitizer for aerospace and defence applications, including phased array radars, electronic warfare, and ground-based SATCOM (satellite communications).

The new digitizer includes four AD9081 or four AD9082 software-defined, direct RF sampling transceivers. It is designed to accelerate customer development by providing reference RF signal chains, software architectures, power supply designs, and application example code.  ADI also introduced a digitizing card to complement the platform and facilitate system-level calibration algorithms and demonstration of power-up phase determinism.

ADQUADMXFE1EBZ 16-Channel, Mixed-Signal Front-End Digitizer Key Features:

  • 16x RF receive (Rx) channels (32x digital Rx channels)
  • 16x RF transmit (Tx) channels (32x digital Tx channels)
  • Provided application-specific examples in MATLAB® application scripts and a GUI
  • Flexible clock distribution

ADQUADMXFE-CAL Digitizing Card Key Features:

  • Provides both individual adjacent channel loopback and combined channel loopback options
  • Combined Tx and Rx channels output via SMA connectors
  • On-board log power detectors with AD5592R digitization

Pricing and Availability

Product Description

 

 Availability

 

 Price Each Packaging
ADQUADMXFE1EBZ Quad-MxFE (2nd Nyquist Rx Operation, Populated with AD9081) NOW $12,000 Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling
ADQUADMXFE2EBZ Quad-MxFE (1st Nyquist Rx Operation, Populated with AD9081) June 2021 $12,000 Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling
ADQUADMXFE3EBZ Quad-MxFE (Wideband Variant, Populated with AD9082) June 2021 $12,000 Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling
ADQUADMXFE-CAL 16 Tx / 16 Rx Calibration Board NOW $2,500 Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling

 

