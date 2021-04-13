Analog Devices Announces 16-Channel, Mixed-Signal Front-End Digitizer for Reference Design Integration

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced a 16-channel, mixed-signal front-end (MxFE) digitizer for aerospace and defence applications, including phased array radars, electronic warfare, and ground-based SATCOM (satellite communications).
The new digitizer includes four AD9081 or four AD9082 software-defined, direct RF sampling transceivers. It is designed to accelerate customer development by providing reference RF signal chains, software architectures, power supply designs, and application example code. ADI also introduced a digitizing card to complement the platform and facilitate system-level calibration algorithms and demonstration of power-up phase determinism.
- View the product page at: https://www.analog.com/en/design-center/evaluation-hardware-and-software/evaluation-boards-kits/Quad-MxFE.html
- Watch a video about the mixed-signal front-end digitizer and digitizing card: https://www.analog.com/en/education/education-library/videos/6184061669001.html.
ADQUADMXFE1EBZ 16-Channel, Mixed-Signal Front-End Digitizer Key Features:
- 16x RF receive (Rx) channels (32x digital Rx channels)
- 16x RF transmit (Tx) channels (32x digital Tx channels)
- Provided application-specific examples in MATLAB® application scripts and a GUI
- Flexible clock distribution
ADQUADMXFE-CAL Digitizing Card Key Features:
- Provides both individual adjacent channel loopback and combined channel loopback options
- Combined Tx and Rx channels output via SMA connectors
- On-board log power detectors with AD5592R digitization
Pricing and Availability
|Product
|Description
|Availability
|Price Each
|Packaging
|ADQUADMXFE1EBZ
|Quad-MxFE (2nd Nyquist Rx Operation, Populated with AD9081)
|NOW
|$12,000
|Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling
|ADQUADMXFE2EBZ
|Quad-MxFE (1st Nyquist Rx Operation, Populated with AD9081)
|June 2021
|$12,000
|Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling
|ADQUADMXFE3EBZ
|Quad-MxFE (Wideband Variant, Populated with AD9082)
|June 2021
|$12,000
|Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling
|ADQUADMXFE-CAL
|16 Tx / 16 Rx Calibration Board
|NOW
|$2,500
|Box with Power Supply & Some Associated Cabling