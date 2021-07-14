Analog Devices Announces 10Gbps iCoupler Digital Isolator

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced the first in a new series of iCoupler® digital isolators that offers a total bandwidth of 10 Gigabits per second.

The ADN4624 digital isolator provides four channels at 2.5Gbps, allowing data to transfer seamlessly in the electrical domain and enabling new system architectures in digital health, instrumentation and smart industry. The new digital isolator streamlines design and easily integrates isolation for safety or data integrity. The ADN4624 is a compact solution that meets medical standards and reliably isolates high fidelity video and imaging links, precision analogue front ends and serial interconnects as an alternative to cumbersome and specialised fibre solutions.

Download data sheet, order samples and evaluation boards: https://www.analog.com/en/products/adn4624.html

Connect with ADI digital isolation experts on EngineerZone™, an engineering community forum: https://ez.analog.com/interface-isolation

Watch a video about the ADN4624 and iCoupler digital isolation titled “Protect Your Innovations: from High Precision to High Power”: https://www.analog.com/en/education/education-library/videos/6205316540001.html

Attend a webinar on gigabit digital isolation: https://www.techonline.com/webinars/fastest-ever-innovate-with-2-5-gigabit-digital-isolators/

Find application notes and technical articles about digital isolation from ADI: https://www.analog.com/iCoupler

The ADN4624 offers simplified connectivity, robust isolation and data integrity in harsh environments. The new iCoupler digital isolator provides up to 10Gbps total bandwidth in a single, small footprint device, allows for direct isolation of high-speed serial LVDS or CML at full speed and eliminates the complexity of deserialisation. The ADN4624 enables precision timing with ultra-low jitter to deliver full ADC performance and resolution including precision ADC sampling clocks.

ADN4624 Digital Isolator Key Features:

4 channels of 2.5Gbps isolated LVDS

Precision timing: <1 ps rms random jitter and <16 ps skew

7 kV rms isolation and 100 kV/μs CMTI

Pricing and Availability