Analog Devices and Gridspertise advance smart grid resiliency and electrification worldwide

Analog Devices and Gridspertise, the new subsidiary of the Enel Group providing sustainable solutions to distribution system operators (DSOs), have announced a collaboration to advance the resiliency and quality of smart grids around the world. The collaboration enables the development of new hardware and software that support distribution grid self-healing and adaptation in response to the significant changes in energy supply and demand as renewable energy sources are brought online.

The joint effort is built on the long-term smart meters and grid digitalisation solutions collaboration between ADI and Enel over the last fifteen years. Today, ADI is working with Gridspertise to deliver even more precise and accurate measurement and monitoring capabilities through real-time data. This results in enhanced grid reliability, thanks to faster response times, improved resiliency, and higher quality of service to customers, while allowing utilities to improve their operational efficiency and a rapid transition to clean energy as well as enabling flexibility services. The technologies are suitable for the enhancement of legacy infrastructures of different geographies and life stage, and do not require costly rebuilds; also, they minimise the environmental impact of the assets, making digitalisation a key driver for more sustainable power distribution grids.

“Leveraging an open innovation approach, Gridspertise collaborates with key players from different sectors to industrialise and deliver the most advanced hardware and software solutions in the market for the digitalisation of power distribution grids, supporting DSOs around the world to accelerate the energy transition,” said Robert Denda, CEO, Gridspertise. “We are excited about our collaboration with ADI following Enel’s footsteps. We look forward to continuing offering the most up to date grid edge technologies that enable operators to better manage aggregated demand from residential and commercial buildings and support the future of the energy system in which our customers become prosumers.”

ADI’s power and precision technologies also deliver enhanced analogue-to-digital conversion, protection, precise measurement, metrology, and isolation capability for the QEd – Quantum Edge® device, Gridspertise’s solution at the heart of the digitalisation of secondary substations. This solution is said to be the first in the industry to fully virtualise the physical components of secondary substations, turning them into customisable edge applications, while enabling new use cases and improved management of key grid functionalities.

“ADI technologies span across the electrification ecosystem, from vehicles to energy storage to charging stations, and today they are becoming even more important for the electric power distribution grids, where precision measurement and digitalisation is essential to ensure greater flexibility and resilience,” said Patrick Morgan, Corporate Vice President of Automotive Electrification and Sustainable Energy at Analog Devices. “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Gridspertise into our next generation of advanced energy measurement, isolation, sensing, and control solutions.”