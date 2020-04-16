Analog Devices ADIS16507 Precision MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit Now Shipping from Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the ADIS16507 precision inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Analog Devices, Inc.

Part of the Analog Devices line of microelectromechanical system (MEMS) IMUs, the ADIS16507 provides a simplified, cost-effective method for integrating accurate, multi-axis inertial sensing into industrial systems as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicles. The devices are also ideal for the growing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) markets.

The Analog Devices ADIS16507 IMU, available from Mouser Electronics, delivers six degree-of-freedom (DoF) sensing using a MEMS-based triple-axis gyroscope and triple-axis accelerometer, allowing devices to accurately characterise motion in a broad set of conditions. The 15 mm × 15 mm × 5 mm IMU is tested and factory calibrated for bias, alignment, sensitivity and linear acceleration to ensure each sensor can provide accurate measurements via dynamic compensation formulas.

The ADIS16507 device is available in models with dynamic ranges of ±125, ±500, or ±2000 degrees per second. Tight orthogonal alignment simplifies inertial frame alignment in navigation systems, and a serial peripheral interface (SPI) and register structure provide a simple interface for data collection and configuration control.

