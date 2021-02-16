Amphenol’s Enhanced FMLB Connectors feature a Path for Stray Voltage to Ground

The Reliable Pre-Earth First Mate Last Break (FMLB) connectors operate on a safety first principle

Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its Pre-Earth First Mate Last Break (FMLB) connectors. These enhanced products provide a path for any stray voltage to be shifted to a safe ground to avoid harming both the operator and voltage-sensitive equipment.

Meets safety requirements

The Pre-Earth connectors are designed to meet the safety requirements for a wide range of applications where a protective circuit from the ground to the shell is needed. These connectors feature a first mate, last break capability whe

re the grounding pin engages prior to the engagement of the remaining pins, making any mating cycle electrically safe. Additional attributes include a receptacle with IP67 protection when unmated and plug when in the mated condition for superior moisture sealing and waterproofing; conformity with European safety standards of DIN VDE 0627; SAE AS50151 dimensions and performance; as well as being intermateable with MS 5015 and 97 series styles. This connector also meets the IEC/EN 61984 standard.

Versatile and reliable connectors

Ideal for a variety of applications such as factory automation, process and control testing, medical equipment, measurement equipment, industrial equipment and semiconductor applications equipment, as well as in servo motors, robots and machine tools. These connectors offer hard dielectric insert for better pin alignment and an enhanced mechanical strength compared to the MIL-5015 connector whilst different shell sizes, including 3102A box mount and 3106A straight plug. Their operating temperature ranges from -55˚C to 125˚C and can withstand up to 100 mating cycles. The have contact sizes from 4 to 20, with silver and gold plating available. With either soldering or optional crimp terminations. Their current rating is 5A to 80A and voltage ratings of 110, 150, 200, 250, 400 and 500 VAC. The connectors standard plating is black zinc alloy. Green zinc and other playing types are optional.

Technical Specifications

IP67 protection

Conformity with European safety standards of DIN VDE 0627

Operating temperature range from -55˚C to 125˚C

Can withstand up to 100 mating cycles

Current rating is 5A to 80A

Voltage ratings of 110, 150, 200, 250, 400 and 500 VAC

Meets the IEC/EN 61984 standard

