Amphenol SOCAPEX launches new range of rugged display solutions

Amphenol SOCAPEX new display solutions are designed to transmit video data and information in harsh environments for equipment such as C5ISR, Ground Vehicles and Navy.

These new connectors are designed and built to last to ensure a reliable transmission between display screens, cameras and computers. The new Rugged Display Solutions range covers protocols including: DisplayPort, HDMI.

Implementing these new connectors is said to be quick and easy. Any standard DisplayPort or HDMI plugs or cordsets can be converted into a military-grade solution for harsh environments with high level of sealing and durability.

MDP FTV connectors can support 8K UHD (7680 × 4320) at 60 Hz or 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) at 120 Hz. They feature a Tri Start Thread coupling mechanism (MIL-DTL-38999 series III type) with anti-decoupling device and use display 1.4 protocol. The transmission bandwidth is 32.4 Gbit/s with 8.1 Gbit/s per lane.

HDMI FTV connectors can support 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) at 60 Hz. They are based on the norm MIL-DTL-38999 series III using HDMI 2.0 protocol. The transmission bandwidth goes up to 18 Gbit/s with 6 Gbit/s per lane.

“This is a great new product range to bring under the Amphenol SOCAPEX product offering in order to respond better to the needs of the military markets. The Rugged Display Solutions range enlarges our core offering and further defines our footprint in video transmission applications,” Kevin Zerr, Amphenol SOCAPEX C5ISR product manager, said.

In order to adapt to harsh environmental constraints, the connectors are available in different materials and surface treatments such as cadmium, zinc, black nickel, or nickel.