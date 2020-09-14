AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Sees Rise in Demand for High Purity Nickel Strip for Battery Applications Across Multiple Sectors

Specialty metal strip and wire manufacturer, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (SMP), is not letting the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic affect its operations.

The business is reporting increased levels of global demand for its high purity nickel strip products across a number of sectors. AMETEK SMP’s precision nickel strip is engineered for critical battery connector applications in the electronics, medical, electric vehicles, defense, aerospace, and oil and gas markets.

Customers have reported high levels of satisfaction with the pure nickel strip, thanks to its excellent electrical conductivity. SMP uses wrought powder metallurgy to custom-make the strip, achieving a 99.98 percent purity, which delivers 15-20% higher conductivity than traditional cast strip materials and therefore greater power transmission in batteries.

The business presented its high purity nickel strip products at the recent International Battery Seminar and Exhibition, held a few weeks ago on a virtual platform for the first time in the event’s history. AMETEK SMP Wallingford engineers joined fellow exhibitors, interacting with customers, decision-makers, and industry experts through live-chat, scheduled events, and on-demand downloads.

Matthew Lappen, Sales & Marketing Director for Strip Products at AMETEK SMP says, “We are thrilled with the interest that our high purity nickel strip products have received from customers across the world. Despite the interruptions caused by COVID-19, we are encouraged by the demand and are proud of our teams for rising to the challenge to fulfil customers’ expectations. Our purity increases conductivity by 15% and power is carried to the battery via a smaller, thinner strip, which saves costs without compromising on performance.”

Along with nickel strip, AMETEK SMP Wallingford also manufactures a range of high-tolerance custom shaped wire products, shaped components, and thermal management materials. Products can be customized and are used in in multiple specialist applications across the world.