AMADA WELD TECH ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY NAME

AMADA WELD TECH, formerly AMADA MIYACHI EUROPE, is pleased to announce the new company name, effective April 1, 2020. This name change will allow the company to present themselves as an AMADA group company with the highest experience in welding and associated precision technologies.

The new name will soon appear on all mailings, invoices, packaging, and other promotional materials.

The company itself remains the same, simply under a new name. The same commitment to customers, products, quality of service, and employees will continue unchanged. The extensive range of equipment and systems in Laser Welding, Laser Marking, Laser Cutting, Resistance Welding, Hermetic Sealing and Hot Bar Reflow Soldering & Bonding will remain at the highest quality that our customers have come to know and expect.

AMADA WELD TECH requests that customers update records accordingly and address all future business correspondence to the new name, AMADA WELD TECH.

For questions regarding the name change, the company may be contacted at:

AMADA WELD TECH GmbH, Lindberghstrasse 1, DE-82178, Puchheim, Germany. +49 89 839 403 0.