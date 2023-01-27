Altus presents turnkey solutions at leading manufacturing and electronics exhibition

Altus Group is looking forward to welcoming visitors to its stand at the Southern Manufacturing and Electronics 2023 exhibition, from 7 – 9th February 2023. The team will be available to discuss their range of equipment and solutions to optimise electronic manufacturing processes and improve production through turnkey solutions.

Showcasing the latest technology, Altus will demonstrate a range of equipment including 3D AOI inspection solutions and robotic soldering platforms. Altus is also pleased to announce they will welcome a representative from Essemtec to the stand who will demonstrate the latest smart sized modular pick-and-place machine, the ‘Fox MFC’. Their high-tech SMT assembly solutions can be easily configured to a wide variety of application needs and is dedicated to high-mix production to meet customers’ flexible requirements.

Joe Booth, CEO at Altus, said: “We are supporting many of our equipment manufacturers at the show including Koh Young, YJ Link, and Promation USA. As principle distributors in the UK and Ireland for these companies, the exhibition is the perfect opportunity for Altus to not only meet with our suppliers but also the customers who will be using this equipment.

“We have an impressive range of products across SMT, conventional production, post production processes, and full component management to help customers implement full turnkey lines. The Altus team are looking forward to demonstrating the best-in-class equipment and discussing how we can assist in end-to-end processes.”

To view the most innovative technology for electronics production, and speak to the team, visit Altus on stand J130.

