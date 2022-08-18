Altus partners with Fuji to host ‘The Factory of the Future’ event

Altus Group, a leading distributor of capital equipment for electronics assembly in the UK and Ireland, has partnered with Fuji, principal manufacturer of SMT and assembly machines and tools, to host ‘The Factory of the Future’ event on 19th and 20th October 2022 at the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre, Coventry.

The 2-day technology event will allow electronics manufacturers the opportunity to understand emerging technology within the sector and the processes that will help to improve production. With 12 speakers lined up to present, including big names in the industry like Fuji, Koh Young, Heller, LPKF, Essemtec, Asscon, YJ Link and Lazpiur, and over 20 machines on display, the technology day will benefit all those attending.

Joe Booth, Altus CEO, said: “We are delighted to launch this brand-new Factory of the Future event in partnership with Fuji. It will give our customers and prospects the chance to visit the MTC and absorb what is a superb speaker and machine line-up.

“The market is in a great place with investment and process improvement ideas, but for many over the last period, it has been difficult getting hands on time and the opportunity to learn what is new. We hope that this event will allow people to learn more about industry hot topics, understand established solutions and experience the innovative new equipment in action.”

Jonas Ernst, assistant general manager, Fuji added: “The event looks like it will be a great showcase for the industry to see the best-in-class technology in action. Alongside Altus Group, there isn’t a production process that is not covered across the two days. We at Fuji are excited to present the very latest in our hardware offerings and software capabilities, but more importantly, connect with our existing customers and prospective users at a great period for UK and Irish investment.”

The Factory of the Future event will be hosted by senior experts at Altus and Fuji. It will include a number of key speakers covering everything from 3D inspection data and AI for automatic process improvement, to the latest developments in vapour phase soldering and the all-important topic of reshoring production to Europe.

“Working in partnership with Fuji has enabled us to pull together a really impressive event that will allow attendees the opportunity to find out the latest information to improve manufacturing processes and explore the latest technology. It will ultimately provide a platform for those interested in turnkey solutions to boost productivity.

“Together with Fuji we look forward to welcoming delegates from across the UK and Ireland.”

The Altus technical team will be available throughout the event to run detailed demonstrations and offer advice on all equipment. For further information visit www.altusgroup.co.uk