Altus enhances 3D AOI inspection at leading CEM

Working closely with Altus Group, Sellectronics, a contract electronics manufacturer specialising in quick turn-around prototype assembly and low volume/high mix production, has recently invested in Koh Young’s 3D AOI inspection equipment to further enhance production.

Recognised for its innovative, high-quality PCB assembly, Sellectronics continually invest in leading-edge technology to provide assembly excellence. Looking for the equipment that would enable precise inspection, and best performance to price ratio to increase quality further and improve production times, the company approached Altus for guidance.

Jason O’Connell, Sellectronics Technical Director, said: “As the business grows, the company makes many investments in the latest equipment to improve processes and ensure we are capable of providing the most intricate PCB assembly service with the best possible accuracy.”

To help increase inspection precision, Altus recommended the Zenith Alpha HS+ from Koh Young. As a true 3D AOI solution, it is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, combining the best optomechatronics and vision technologies to deliver outstanding performance without sacrificing accuracy.

Suitable for demanding production lines like those in Sellectrionics, Zenith Alpha HS+ greatly improves process yields by removing the need for manual inspection. In addition, the technology incorporates AI to deliver the accuracy required for ultra-fine pitch and solder joint interreflection challenges to enhance production. It also features KSMART, a measurement-based process analysis solution that allows for Industry 4.0 implementation with reliable full 3D measurement data.

Graham Tonkin, Sellectronics director of sales and marketing, said: “Due to the precise and quantifiable measurement of the Koh Young platform, and by exploiting KSMART statistical process capability, our engineering process improvement and quality teams can aggregate real time production information. This not only removes the chances of an escape, but also to study our production processes in detail to improve our yields and drive our quality standards ever higher.”

